Good Shepherd Lutheran Church welcomes new pastor

When Rev. Kyle Verage gave his first sermon at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, he did so to a group of approximately 10 members.

It wasn’t quite the number he had anticipated, but to be expected since he began in the midst of Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home mandates due to COVID-19.

“I view the church’s work as essential,” he said. “The free forgiveness of sins in Jesus and the certainty of eternal salvation — that’s more necessary than the food in our bellies. That’s why I insisted we stay open.”

While the congregation planned for a large installation service on March 25, with brother pastors from nearby churches coming to participate, Verage’s installation ended up being a private affair with the overseeing pastor in his circuit of churches, his family, the president of Good Shepherd and the office manager in attendance.

“It was a bummer,” he said. “But it was good in a way; it taught me that the job of pastor is never about pomp or ceremony, but the simple word and sacraments of God. That’s the beating heart of the church, and we had and have that — even amidst COVID-19.”