Good Shepherd Lutheran Church welcomes new pastor

When Rev. Kyle Verage gave his first sermon at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, he did so to a group of approximately 10 members.
It wasn’t quite the number he had anticipated, but to be expected since he began in the midst of Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home mandates due to COVID-19.
“I view the church’s work as essential,” he said. “The free forgiveness of sins in Jesus and the certainty of eternal salvation — that’s more necessary than the food in our bellies. That’s why I insisted we stay open.”
While the congregation planned for a large installation service on March 25, with brother pastors from nearby churches coming to participate, Verage’s installation ended up being a private affair with the overseeing pastor in his circuit of churches, his family, the president of Good Shepherd and the office manager in attendance.
“It was a bummer,” he said. “But it was good in a way; it taught me that the job of pastor is never about pomp or ceremony, but the simple word and sacraments of God. That’s the beating heart of the church, and we had and have that — even amidst COVID-19.”
Growing up in Hubertus, Verage had no faith background. His parents didn’t attend church, pray at meals or teach their children about God. When he was 11, he and his family went through a dark period and began to search for meaning and comfort to help them through those devastating days.
“In a particularly difficult time when I was 11-12, my grandfather had died; there was an ensuing family squabble; my dad had back surgery and couldn’t work; my sister broke her leg; and we were reaching for something,” he said. “We tried some different churches. But there was a lot of show and not much substance.
“Then we discovered the Lutheran church. Lutheranism offered the full depth of God’s grace and mercy in Christ. We were hooked almost immediately. And it wasn’t long in Lutheranism before I figured out that I wanted to do church for a living. I wanted for others what my family and I had received: true, solid comfort amidst fear and anxiety.”
After high school, Verage pursued a career in pastoral ministry. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in classical languages from Valparaiso University in 2009. He then attended Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Ind., where he received his master of divinity degree in 2013. He was ordained July 7, 2013. Following seminary, he was called to serve Good Shepherd in Crandon and St. John in Laona — both rural churches in northern Wisconsin.
After serving the two small churches for 6 ½ years, Verage, 33, answered the call to serve Good Shepherd in Pleasant Prairie. He resides in the village with his wife, Grace, and his children: Peter, 8; Stephen, 5: Anastasia, 3; and Thomas, 1.
“Thomas is our treasure; he was born premature at 28 weeks. We spent 2 months in the NICU in Marshfield,” he said.
Verage said he was happy to accept the call to serve Good Shepherd and is looking forward to handing out the gifts of God to the people at Good Shepherd, but also to those in the community.
“I am happy to be so close to my parents in Hubertus. And I am happy for all the wonderful opportunities here in Pleasant Prairie, which is the beautiful icing on the cake,” he said. “It’s nice here because everything we need is just a few minutes away. We’re almost dead middle between Milwaukee and Chicago. My parents are close by. There’s a beach; there are parks; there is biking and lots of opportunities for the kids. It’s great.”
When he has spare time, Verage enjoys exercising and upland bird hunting.
A welcoming party for Verage and his family is planned for Sunday, Sept. 13, at 2 pm. at the church. Verage is excited to see the full number of his congregation gathered together.
