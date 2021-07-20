Good weather and Blake Shelton make for a successful Country Thunder

The Country Thunder music festival, which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, wrapped up Sunday, with festival officials estimating that the event drew more than 30,000 people on each of its four days.

Bob Stoll, Randall town chairman and a fire officer with the Randall Volunteer Fire Department, said the festival went “very well.”

“There were far fewer incidents and calls than in the past,” Stoll said. “When you get a lot of people together like this, there’s always the potential.”

According to Sgt. Christopher Hannah of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, there were 104 county ordinance citations handed out, 79 of which were for underage drinking. That was a drop from the 173 citations issued in 2019, 155 of which had been for underage drinking.

Hannah also said there were seven misdemeanor criminal arrests this year, one for OWI, three for disorderly conduct and two for obstructing. There were no felony arrests, and Hannah said the crowd was cooperative with deputies.

“This is a success this year,” Hannah said.

Although Stoll didn’t have exact numbers, he said there seemed to be less people than in past events.