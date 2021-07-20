Good weather and Blake Shelton make for a successful Country Thunder

The Country Thunder music festival, which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, wrapped up Sunday, with festival officials estimating that the event drew more than 30,000 people on each of its four days.
Bob Stoll, Randall town chairman and a fire officer with the Randall Volunteer Fire Department, said the festival went “very well.”
“There were far fewer incidents and calls than in the past,” Stoll said. “When you get a lot of people together like this, there’s always the potential.”
According to Sgt. Christopher Hannah of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, there were 104 county ordinance citations handed out, 79 of which were for underage drinking. That was a drop from the 173 citations issued in 2019, 155 of which had been for underage drinking.
Hannah also said there were seven misdemeanor criminal arrests this year, one for OWI, three for disorderly conduct and two for obstructing. There were no felony arrests, and Hannah said the crowd was cooperative with deputies.
“This is a success this year,” Hannah said.
Although Stoll didn’t have exact numbers, he said there seemed to be less people than in past events.
“I think generally speaking it might have been a little light on attendance,” Stoll said.
‘Smooth sailing’
Ivan Purnell, the previous owner for the festival grounds and current grounds’ manager, said it was “smooth sailing” through the weekend after some rain early on.
After the festival was cancelled last year, Purnell said this year’s event felt like nothing had changed.
“I thought it was a wonderful event. My God, we had Blake Shelton for a wrap-up,” he said. “It was a very sound event.”
However, despite the festival bringing plenty of patronage to the area, local businesses said they’ve seen a drop in business from past years.
“In general, the town says it’s not like it used to be,” said Kris Horgan, owner of the Village View Pub in Twin Lakes.
Horgan said business this year was better than two years ago, “but I think a lot of businesses in town wouldn’t mind it being crazier.”
Sammy Leners, a waitress at Corner Kitchen Family Restaurant in Twin Lakes, said most of the attendees seemed to stay at the festival rather than come into town.
“Three years ago it was busier, but it’s slowed down since then,” Leners said.
Despite the drop, Horgan still praised the festival.
“It definitely helped,” Horgan said, “and everyone was polite and patient.”
Surprise guest
One local coffee house, meanwhile, had an especially surprising festival guest.
The Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., in Twin Lakes was filled with people listening to a performance by Country Thunder performer Nolan Sotillo on Friday.
Sotillo, who was invited on a whim by the coffee house’s owner, Dena Prestininzi, preferred the couch over the stage for his acoustic performance.
“I’m going to be able to play some more intimate stuff her and share a little bit more about myself with people,” Sotillo said as he took to the couch.
Sotillo also performed Thursday on the main stage at Country Thunder.
Clean-up for the festival began shortly after the last performance Sunday, and Purnell said it’s already almost completed.
“It’s three-fourths cleaned up on Day Two after the event,” Purnell said. “The grounds crew is doing a great job.”
Gerry Krochak, director of corporate and media relations for Country Thunder Music Festivals, spoke glowingly about this year’s festival.
“We couldn’t be happier. Perfect weather, great crowd,” he said.
According to Krochak, the Country Thunder festival has a reputation of bad weather, something this year’s festival managed to avoid.
“I think we’re going to start a streak where we’ve killed that punchline,” Krochak said. “It’s going to be hard to beat Wisconsin.”
Jill Tatge-Rozell contributed to this report.
Kenosha News staff writers Jill Tatge-Rozell and Deneen Smith contributed to this report.