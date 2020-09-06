Goodfellows fundraiser becomes virtual event this year

For the first time in almost a century, there will be no gala Goodfellows gathering in December.
The organization — started 90 years ago during the Great Depression by then-publisher Ralph Kingsley — is a Kenosha News tradition.
Money raised at the group’s annual event was used to provide clothing, toys and food to community families in need.
At the 2019 event at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Ballroom, Betsy Brown, president of Kenosha Christmas Charities, the fundraising arm of Goodfellows, said, “Each year, it’s gotten bigger and better. This is what we do. Last year, we served 3,500 children.
“We have really, really generous supporters. And, I think that one of the good things about this is that there’s really no paid staff and it’s all clearly nonprofit. All the proceeds go toward these things that are given to the community.”
That 2019 event enabled Goodfellows to purchase toys, coats and food cards that will be distributed in October and December this year. The distribution, Brown said, will adhere to safety guidelines calling for social distancing and other measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020 event — which will be online only — will raise funds to be used in 2021.
The Goodfellows board of directors sent letters to supporters, alerting them of the event’s cancellation, due to the pandemic. Those supporters will receive an invitation” not to dinner,” Brown said, “but to contribute to Kenosha Christmas Charities. By purchasing a virtual ticket, you will greatly help kick off our fundraising efforts, which will start in October.”
She added that the names of contributors will appear in the Kenosha News.
“Although our annual event may have changed,” she added, “our mission has not. Over 4,000 children and their families still depend on us to give them a joyful Christmas every year. Please remember them when you send your tax-free donation.”
Donations may be made online at www.kenoshagoodfellows.org or mailed to: Kenosha Christmas Charities, P.O. Box 640, Somers, Wis., 53171.
GOODFELLOWS CHRISTMAS TREE
GOODFELLOWS CHRISTMAS TREE
GOODFELLOWS CHRISTMAS TREE
GOODFELLOWS CHRISTMAS TREE
GOODFELLOWS CHRISTMAS TREE
GOODFELLOWS CHRISTMAS TREE
GOODFELLOWS CHRISTMAS TREE
GOODFELLOWS CHRISTMAS TREE
Here are some photos taken at events around Kenosha County by our photographers during the weekend of Dec. 6-8, 2019.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.