Goodfellows fundraiser becomes virtual event this year

For the first time in almost a century, there will be no gala Goodfellows gathering in December.

The organization — started 90 years ago during the Great Depression by then-publisher Ralph Kingsley — is a Kenosha News tradition.

Money raised at the group’s annual event was used to provide clothing, toys and food to community families in need.

At the 2019 event at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Ballroom, Betsy Brown, president of Kenosha Christmas Charities, the fundraising arm of Goodfellows, said, “Each year, it’s gotten bigger and better. This is what we do. Last year, we served 3,500 children.

“We have really, really generous supporters. And, I think that one of the good things about this is that there’s really no paid staff and it’s all clearly nonprofit. All the proceeds go toward these things that are given to the community.”

That 2019 event enabled Goodfellows to purchase toys, coats and food cards that will be distributed in October and December this year. The distribution, Brown said, will adhere to safety guidelines calling for social distancing and other measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 event — which will be online only — will raise funds to be used in 2021.