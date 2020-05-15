Goodwil reopens stores, donation centers

Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin, Inc., a diverse non-profit community organization, announced today it has reopened most of its store and donation centers in Wisconsin.
Goodwill Store & Donation Centers will provide services for its customers and donors Sunday through Saturday, at slightly modified hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to ensure stores are safe and comfortable for employees and customers, allowing for enough time to regularly sanitize and clean the stores.
Goodwill Store & Donation Centers in Illinois are still temporarily closed due to the state’s stay-at-home order requiring non-essential businesses to remain closed.
Goodwill has established additional safety precautions to protect all customers and employees in accordance with local municipality ordinances each store is located in.
- The number of shoppers allowed in the store may be limited based on each municipality’s ordinances.
- All customers and employees will be required to wear face masks at all times while in the store. Goodwill is not able to provide face masks for customers.
- Social distancing guidelines will apply. Markings are located on the ground throughout the store to remind customers of the recommended six-feet distance, and every other cash register and fitting room will be used to help enforce this distancing.
- Plexiglass sneeze guards have been placed at registers.
“We are taking additional safety precautions because the safety of our employees, their families, the people we serve, our customers, and community, are always our top priority,” said Jackie Hallberg, president and Chief Executive Officer of Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin, Inc. “As we work to safely reopen our retail store and donation center locations, we look forward to continuing to do what we do best – serving our customers and providing training, employment and supportive services for our community.”
