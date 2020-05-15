Goodwil reopens stores, donation centers

“We are taking additional safety precautions because the safety of our employees, their families, the people we serve, our customers, and community, are always our top priority,” said Jackie Hallberg, president and Chief Executive Officer of Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin, Inc. “As we work to safely reopen our retail store and donation center locations, we look forward to continuing to do what we do best – serving our customers and providing training, employment and supportive services for our community.”