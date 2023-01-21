Goodwill Industries Community Day event at UW-Parkside draws hundreds

SOMERS — Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago were joined by more than 200 employees and community partners for its 2023 Community Day event and volunteer activity in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday.

The event held at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Student Center recognized employee and community partner contributions to transforming lives and communities through The Power of Work.

In honor of Dr. King, attendees participated in an “Act of Goodwill” volunteer program and packed 1,500 wellness and flu-fighting kits to help community members combat influenza during peak flu season.

Goodwill will distribute the kits to organizations across southeastern Wisconsin and metropolitan Chicago that work to advance health equity including free clinics, homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters and food pantries.

“Acts of Goodwill” is a volunteer program that empowers employees to participate in volunteer activities that positively impact people. Goodwill launched Acts of Goodwill in March of 2019, and employees have since participated in over 650 hours of service supporting nonprofit community organizations across southeastern Wisconsin and metropolitan Chicago.

Special guests at the local event event included: Ron Adams, vice president of Field Diversity & Inclusion at Northwestern Mutual; Patrick Creadon, director, The Loyola Project; Donald Driver, Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer; Deborah Ford, chancellor, University of Wisconsin-Parkside; and Dr. Robert Smith, director of the Center for Urban Research, Teaching & Outreach at Marquette University.

Goodwill, in partnership with Northwestern Mutual, engaged attendees in a special Clips and Conversations panel discussion around The Loyola Project’s Northwestern Mutual “63 for 63 Screening Series” which has been selected as a Grand Winner by the NYX Awards in the Strategic Campaign-Corporate Social Responsibility category.

Panelists included: Basil Buchko, vice president, general counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago; Creadon; Driver; Suzanne Maldonado, vice president, Talent Bridge and Business Development at Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago; and Dr. Robert Smith, director of the Center for Urban Research, Teaching & Outreach at Marquette University.

