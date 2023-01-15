Goodwill Industries to host 2023 Community Day event at UW-Parkside on Monday

Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago will host a 2023 Community Day event and service activity to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

Goodwill, in partnership with Northwestern Mutual, will engage attendees in a special Clips and Conversations panel discussion around the documentary, The Loyola Project’s Northwestern Mutual “63 for 63 Screening Series” which has been selected as a Grand Winner by the NYX Awards in the Strategic Campaign-Corporate Social Responsibility category.

More than 200 Goodwill employees and community partners will be in attendance at the event Monday, at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Student Center in Somers, 930 Wood Road. Sessions will be held throughout the day, starting at 9:30 a.m.

The event showcases employee and community partner contributions to transforming lives and communities through the power of work by reducing barriers and helping people build skills and find employment in their local community.

In honor of Dr. King, attendees will participate in a volunteer activity by packing wellness and flu-fighting kits to help community members in need combat influenza during peak flu season.

Special guests are scheduled to include: Donald Driver, a Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer; Patrick Creadon, director of The Loyola Project Documentary; Dr. Robert Smith, director of the Center for Urban Research, Teaching & Outreach at Marquette University.

