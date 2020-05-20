Goodwill: No donations accepted Thursday as the stores 'reset'

Goodwill Store & Donation Centers in southeastern Wisconsin have announced they will not be able to accept donations Thursday. The stores will remain open and donations will be taken Friday and through the weekend.
"Our teams have been working tirelessly to process incoming donations and will use this Thursday to reset and prepare for the weekend when we expect donation levels to continue at the current pace," Goodwill announced.
Goodwill Store & Donation Centers will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
