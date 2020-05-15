Goodwill reopens stores, donation centers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin, Inc., a diverse non-profit community organization, announced today it has reopened most of its store and donation centers in Wisconsin.

Goodwill Store & Donation Centers will provide services for its customers and donors Sunday through Saturday, at slightly modified hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to ensure stores are safe and comfortable for employees and customers, allowing for enough time to regularly sanitize and clean the stores.

Goodwill Store & Donation Centers in Illinois are still temporarily closed due to the state’s stay-at-home order requiring non-essential businesses to remain closed.

Goodwill has established additional safety precautions to protect all customers and employees in accordance with local municipality ordinances each store is located in.

The number of shoppers allowed in the store may be limited based on each municipality’s ordinances.

All customers and employees will be required to wear face masks at all times while in the store. Goodwill is not able to provide face masks for customers.