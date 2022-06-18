 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Got documents to shred? City offers three free sites on June 25

The City of Kenosha is offering an opportunity for residents to shred documents free of charge at three local sites from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25.

Shredding will be offered outside in the parking lots at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.; at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., and at the Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Road.

In addition, hard drive destruction is offered at the Kenosha Water Utility location only.

Kenosha residents are welcome to bring up to five bags or boxes of items to be shredded by Shred-It representatives.

A future shredding date is set for Saturday, Oct. 22.

