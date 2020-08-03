You have permission to edit this article.
Gov. Evers endorses Joe Biden for president
  Updated
MADISON -- Gov. Tony Evers on Monday endorsed Joe Biden for president, a move that comes after the first-term Democrat declined to endorse anyone in the primary and just two weeks before the start of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

Evers, in a statement, promised to do everything he could to get Biden elected. President Donald Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 by fewer than 23,000 votes, making him the first Republican since Ronald Reagan in 1984 to win the state. Both sides are targeting Wisconsin as one of the few swing states that could determine the election.

"It has never been more important to have steady, experienced, and empathetic leadership in the White House," Evers said. He said Biden would lead with "kindness, respect, and compassion."

 
