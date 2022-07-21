Gov. Evers' office non-committal to Kenosha casino

The governor’s office is thus far noncommittal towards plans to bring a Hard Rock casino to Kenosha, a spokesperson for Tony Evers’ Administration said Thursday afternoon.
The spokesperson said they would give “due consideration” to any proposals by the Menominee tribe, but that they had not been presented with a specific plan for the casino, nor had any conversations with Hard Rock International about the purchase of land from the Village of Bristol.
Several key steps are still needed before Evers would make a decision on any Kenosha area casino proposal, including a “significant” environmental review and approval from the U.S. Department of Interior to use the land for a casino.
“(The) announcement by the Menominee and Hard Rock is just the first step in a long process,” the spokesperson said. “If a Kenosha casino proposal eventually makes its way to the governor’s desk, he would not make a decision until he had consulted with the local communities affected and the relevant Native American tribes.”
On Tuesday, the Village of Bristol board voted unanimously to sell nearly 60 acres of land the village owned in the City of Kenosha for $15.2 million to an affiliate of Hard Rock International.
The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin is partnering with Hard Rock International to relaunch the tribe’s efforts to open an entertainment center and casino in Kenosha, an idea that was squashed in 2015 by former Gov. Scott Walker.
The new project would be a trimmed back casino from the one proposed for the site of the former Dairyland dog track, with the current site sitting just west of I-94, south of 60th Street.
Mayor John Antaramian and Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman have both voiced their general support for the project pending further review.
Photos: Menominee Tribe's march to the Wisconsin State Capitol
Members of the Menominee Tribe complete their 155-mile march at the Wisconsin State Capitol to address the need for the proposed Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Kenosha, in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, February 18, 2015.
