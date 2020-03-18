Gov. Evers orders scaling down of all child care settings, seeks financial aid for small businesses

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday ordered restrictions on child-care operations in the state, saying centers may not operate with more than 10 staff present at a time and may not operate with more than 50 children present at a time.
“Child care is an essential service for many of the folks working on the front lines to provide health care and vital services to our communities during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Evers said. “This is another step forward to ensure that service continues, while protecting our child care providers who are going above and beyond their regular duties to support our families, communities, and state.”
Providers are being asked to give priority to families of health care and essential service providers.
“I know many Wisconsinites are looking for ways to help during this crisis,” Gov. Evers continued. “If you are able, keeping your kids at home is one of the actions you can take to have the most impact. I also want to recognize the child care providers around the state who are stepping up to support our communities; we appreciate your service during this challenging time.”
Help for small businesses
Also on Wednesday, Evers submitted a request to the U.S. Small Business Administration for Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance for small Wisconsin businesses and private, non-profit organizations to help alleviate the economic impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Social distancing and self-isolation are critical steps in reducing and preventing the spread of this virus in our communities, but it comes at an economic cost to our local businesses,” said Gov. Evers. “The loan assistance from SBA will help alleviate some of the financial burden and stress on our small businesses during this public health crisis.
"We will continue to work with our federal partners, state officials and stakeholders to ensure we are improving public safety and health while protecting our state economy.”