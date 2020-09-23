Gov. Tony Evers announces small business loans for Kenosha

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, on Wednesday announced a total of $4 million in no-interest microloans available to small businesses damaged during the recent civil unrest in Kenosha.
WEDC is partnering with the Kenosha Area Business Alliance to administer the loans. Affected businesses should contact KABA directly to access the loans and contact WEDC for information regarding other assistance.
Wednesday’s announcement comes after Evers and WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes visited Kenosha on Sept. 10 and met with business owners who said they are facing unprecedented costs to rebuild.
“We know Kenoshans are working to reconstruct and repair in the wake of devastation, and we want to do everything we can to support the Kenosha Comeback,” Evers said. “I have seen firsthand the resilience of this community, and we are going to do everything we can to be there as they work to rebuild and move forward together.
"I am grateful for the good work of the WEDC and Kenosha-area legislators, especially state Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, for helping to make this happen.”
Ohnstad said in a statement: “Wisconsin is a state where people look out for one another and help out a neighbor when they need assistance. Our Kenosha community has obviously been greatly impacted by tragedy and turmoil. I am grateful Governor Evers and WEDC Secretary Hughes have made it a priority for the state to assist in repairing and rebuilding and am pleased we could secure these resources to help with the healing after recent events.”
State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, said this announcement "is great news. A thriving Kenosha is beneficial to the economy of the whole state, and this money will really help our businesses get back on their feet."
Those sentiments were also shared by state Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, who said in a statement: “I am truly thankful for the efforts of my friend and colleague Rep. Tod Ohnstad, who led the charge to bring additional resources to the small businesses of his district."
These loans, McGuire added, will "give businesses in our community some much needed relief.”
Earlier this month, Evers and WEDC announced Kenosha small business owners who suffered losses would be eligible for $1 million in Disaster Relief Microloan program funds from WEDC. Wednesday’s announcement raises that figure by an additional $3 million, for a total of $4 million, and increases the maximum loan available to each business from $20,000 to $50,000.
“The Disaster Relief Microloan program is designed to help businesses impacted by unforeseen disasters," Hughes said. "After visiting Kenosha, it was clear to us that additional steps are needed to help the community recover.
“WEDC is committed to making sure that businesses and communities in every part of this state have the resources they need to grow and thrive. We will continue to leverage our resources and partnerships in our efforts to assure economic well-being for all the citizens of Kenosha and Wisconsin.”
Under the program, WEDC awards grants to a regional group, such as KABA, which in turn provides loan applications and issues loans to damaged businesses seeking short-term assistance. Businesses that suffered measurable physical damage because of the unrest and intend to resume operations in the community as quickly as possible are eligible and encouraged to apply for the assistance.
Businesses in the affected areas will be eligible for loans of up to $50,000 at 0% interest, which will provide them with a short-term source of funds for repair work and operating expenses. The loans can be used for procurement of cleanup and restoration services, operating expenses, temporary space, payroll and repair and reconstruction work.
WEDC’s Disaster Recovery Microloan Program was introduced in 2018 and is available to businesses in all 72 counties impacted by man-made or natural disasters declared by state or federal authorities. For detailed information on the program, visit wedc.org/disasterrecovery.
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
DOWNTOWN BRACING
DOWNTOWN BRACING
DOWNTOWN BRACING
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
KENOSHA PROTEST - WEDNESDAY
KENOSHA PROTEST - WEDNESDAY
JESSE JACKSON SPEAKS IN KENOSHA
DAMAGE AERIAL
DAMANGE AERIAL
MARCH FOR BLAKE
MARCH FOR BLAKE
PRESIDENT TRUMP VISIT
B&L FURNITURE
B&L FURNITURE
BIDEN IN KENSOHA
BIDEN IN KENSOHA
DIVER DAN'S MURALS
County Board Meeting
County Board Meeting
FENCE DOWN
FENCE DOWN
Sean Feucht performance
Let Us Worship Tour
BLAKE COMMUNITY EVENT
BLAKE COMMUNITY EVENT
KENOSHA STRONG
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.