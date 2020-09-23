Gov. Tony Evers announces small business loans for Kenosha

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, on Wednesday announced a total of $4 million in no-interest microloans available to small businesses damaged during the recent civil unrest in Kenosha.

WEDC is partnering with the Kenosha Area Business Alliance to administer the loans. Affected businesses should contact KABA directly to access the loans and contact WEDC for information regarding other assistance.

Wednesday’s announcement comes after Evers and WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes visited Kenosha on Sept. 10 and met with business owners who said they are facing unprecedented costs to rebuild.

“We know Kenoshans are working to reconstruct and repair in the wake of devastation, and we want to do everything we can to support the Kenosha Comeback,” Evers said. “I have seen firsthand the resilience of this community, and we are going to do everything we can to be there as they work to rebuild and move forward together.

"I am grateful for the good work of the WEDC and Kenosha-area legislators, especially state Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, for helping to make this happen.”