Gov. Tony Evers awards $1 million Equitable Recovery Grant to Kenosha YMCA Achievers Program

The Kenosha YMCA has awarded one of the maximum state Equitable Recovery Grant Program grants of $1 million to fund its Achievers Program through the 2023-24 school year.

It was among more than $82 million in grants announced by Gov. Tony Evers awarded to support community-based organizations working to increase equity and eliminate disparities in communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic statewide.

The local Achievers Program is currently held at Frank Elementary School, Brass Community School, Wilson Elementary, Lincoln Middle School, Mahone Middle School, and at Lincoln Park (or other municipal parks) in the summer.

The participants are identified by their teachers and recommended to the program. Many of the participants have environmental challenges, at home or school, that can create difficulty to learn.

Students, with the consent of parents, commit to going each day for approximately two and a half hours to receive math and literacy instruction that not only connects to what they do in the classroom but in everyday life. Students receive one-on-one tutoring from licensed teachers and educators in specific academic areas, as well, if needed.

The participants also receive instruction on maintaining a healthy lifestyle that includes physical fitness activities and making healthy choices when it comes to eating. Typical snacks include fresh fruit and vegetables, locally grown, when in season.

The goal of the program is to help kids thrive in many areas, and this learning helps them to gain confidence. Students are taught to appreciate each other and how to get along, while emphasizing the core values of the YMCA: responsibility, respect, honesty, and caring.

“We continue to seek grants to help our community members that need the most help. The Achievers Program is designed to help kids academically as well as grow in their social-emotional abilities,” said YMCA Development Director Chris Finkel.

The Kenosha YMCA provides needed opportunities in programs such as child care, youth sports, water safety, senior fitness, before and after school care, and day camp. The public is invited to take a tour of the Kenosha YMCA at 7101 53rd St.

