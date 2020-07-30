Gov. Tony Evers changes course, issues statewide mask mandate

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In an abrupt about-face, Gov. Tony Evers today issued a statewide order requiring the majority of Wisconsinites to wear a face mask when inside most buildings.

The public health emergency order, which goes into effect on Saturday, follows weeks of public statements by Evers that such a mandate was unlikely in Wisconsin. It also potentially sets up another legal battle between the Democratic governor and state GOP leaders, who successfully sued to strike down Evers' stay-at-home order in May. Republican leaders already have signaled opposition to the notion of a statewide mask order.

Evers' Thursday public health emergency order is the administration's second this year aimed at combating the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 50,000 Wisconsinites and killed more than 900 people. The state’s original order expired in May.

“While our local health departments have been doing a heck of a job responding to this pandemic in our communities, the fact of the matter is, this virus doesn't care about any town, city, or county boundary, and we need a statewide approach to get Wisconsin back on track,” Evers said in a statement. “While I know emotions are high when it comes to wearing face coverings in public, my job as governor is to put people first and to do what's best for the people of our state, so that's what I am going to do.”