Governor announces COVID-19 initiative

In an effort to get more personal protective equipment into the hands of the medical professionals, Gov. Tony Evers last week launched a new statewide COVID-19 initiative.

The initiative encourages businesses or individuals with more than 50 pieces of gowns, masks, gloves and the like to either donate or sell those items back to the state; those with 50 or fewer are asked to donate those items to a local health organization.

"It is absolutely imperative that our health care workers and first responders have the equipment they need to stay safe and healthy as they care for our communities," Evers said in a news release.

"As we face a global shortage of PPE and are competing with other states to acquire limited resources, I am calling on companies, schools and other organizations that may have unused protective equipment sitting in their facilities to make those materials available to those who need it most.

"The state appreciates any donations, but we are also prepared to pay a fair market value for large quantities of this equipment that are offered."