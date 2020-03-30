Governor announces COVID-19 initiative

In an effort to get more personal protective equipment into the hands of the medical professionals, Gov. Tony Evers last week launched a new statewide COVID-19 initiative.
The initiative encourages businesses or individuals with more than 50 pieces of gowns, masks, gloves and the like to either donate or sell those items back to the state; those with 50 or fewer are asked to donate those items to a local health organization.
"It is absolutely imperative that our health care workers and first responders have the equipment they need to stay safe and healthy as they care for our communities," Evers said in a news release.
"As we face a global shortage of PPE and are competing with other states to acquire limited resources, I am calling on companies, schools and other organizations that may have unused protective equipment sitting in their facilities to make those materials available to those who need it most.
"The state appreciates any donations, but we are also prepared to pay a fair market value for large quantities of this equipment that are offered."
Individuals or businesses can visit https://covid19suplies.wi.gov/donations if they have the necessary items. From there, the State Emergency Operations Center will distribute those items to the communities that need them the most.
The release also states that first responders and other non-medical organizations should communicate their PPE needs to their county, which will then forward those requests to the SEOC for fulfillment.
Medical facilities, including hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and clinics, should continue to use the established process for requesting supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile.
Wisconsin isn't alone in having a shortage of needed medical supplies, Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said.
"We are doing everything we can to get more protective equipment so our health care workers (and) first responders on the front lines can protect themselves from COVID-19, and in turn, help keep all Wisconsinites safer," Palm said in the release.
In addition to supplies received from the national stockpile, Wisconsin also has requested assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to the release.
It's still a-OK to do plenty of things under the Safer at Home order, including going for a bike ride, for police officers and medical personnel and firefighters to do their jobs, for hotels to stay open, and to get takeout from your favorite restaurant.