Governor limits gatherings to 10 people or less; virus cases jump to 4 in county

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday prohibited gatherings of 10 people or more to slow the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in Kenosha County jumped to four. As of Monday, there was only one confirmed case.

The three new cases are due to travel and close contact to a COVID-19 case, according to county officials.

The Division of Health is not releasing further information about individual cases to protect patient privacy rights.

The governor's order makes exceptions for transportation, educational institutions, child care, hotels, military, law enforcement, food pantries, hospitals, long-term care facilities, grocery stores, convenience stores, utility facilities, job centers and courts.

Restaurants and bars can only offer take-out or delivery.

“Our top priority at this time is to keep Wisconsinites safe and healthy by reducing the spread of COVID-19, especially for those who are considered high-risk. With limited tests available nationwide and continued community spread, we have to take every precaution to protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors,” Evers said.