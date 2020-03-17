Governor limits gatherings to 10 people or less; virus cases jump to 4 in county

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday prohibited gatherings of 10 people or more to slow the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in Kenosha County jumped to four. As of Monday, there was only one confirmed case.
The three new cases are due to travel and close contact to a COVID-19 case, according to county officials.
The Division of Health is not releasing further information about individual cases to protect patient privacy rights.
The governor's order makes exceptions for transportation, educational institutions, child care, hotels, military, law enforcement, food pantries, hospitals, long-term care facilities, grocery stores, convenience stores, utility facilities, job centers and courts.
Restaurants and bars can only offer take-out or delivery.
“Our top priority at this time is to keep Wisconsinites safe and healthy by reducing the spread of COVID-19, especially for those who are considered high-risk. With limited tests available nationwide and continued community spread, we have to take every precaution to protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors,” Evers said.
“I know what this means for our small business owners and the struggles they and their workers will face in the coming weeks, but we are committed to working with our federal partners, state officials, and stakeholders to ensure we are doing everything we can to assist during these uncertain times.”
Community spread
The governor's office noted that community spread is apparent in Wisconsin, which means there are people who have tested positive who have no exposures to a known case nor did they travel to a location where there is known community spread.
In order to conserve supplies for testing, the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene and Department of Health Services are now prioritizing two tiers of cases for testing:
Tier One (individuals who):
- Are critically ill and receiving ICU level care with unexplained viral pneumonia or respiratory failure
- Are hospitalized (non-ICU) with fever or signs and symptoms of lower respiratory tract illness (cough, shortness of breath) and either known exposure to a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patient or travel to an area with sustained community transmission
Tier Two (individuals who):
- Are hospitalized (non-ICU) with unexplained fever and signs/symptoms of lower respiratory tract illness.
- Are health care workers with unexplained fever and signs/symptoms of a lower-respiratory illness, regardless of hospitalization.
Test requests that do not meet these criteria will be sent to other labs in the state and country for testing, resulting in longer wait times.
Patients without symptoms and patients with mild upper respiratory symptoms who are not health care workers should not be tested in order to ensure that there is capacity to test ill people.