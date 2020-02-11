Governor names finalists for judicial vacancy left by retiring Judge Bastianelli

Gov. Tony Evers has named three finalists to fill the vacancy that will be left by the retiring of Circuit Court Judge David Bastianelli.

The include a local prosecutor, a western Kenosha County private practice civil litigator and a longtime public defender.

Bastianelli, who has served as a circuit court judge since 1984, is retiring effective March 31. The governor’s office asked for applicants to fill the vacancy.

The candidates were reviewed by the governor’s judicial selection advisory committee, and finalists were interviewed by the governor.

The governor is expected to make the appointment this month.

On Tuesday, the governor’s office listed the finalists:

Assistant State Public Defender Larisa Benitez-Morgan.

Private practice attorney Frank Gagliardi.

Assistant District Attorney Jason Zapf.

The governor will appoint one of the three to serve a term ending July 31, 2021. The position will then be open for election.

The governor’s office did not provide information on the number of candidates who applied for the position.