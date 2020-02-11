Governor names finalists for judicial vacancy left by retiring Judge Bastianelli

Gov. Tony Evers has named three finalists to fill the vacancy that will be left by the retiring of Circuit Court Judge David Bastianelli.
The include a local prosecutor, a western Kenosha County private practice civil litigator and a longtime public defender.
Bastianelli, who has served as a circuit court judge since 1984, is retiring effective March 31. The governor’s office asked for applicants to fill the vacancy.
The candidates were reviewed by the governor’s judicial selection advisory committee, and finalists were interviewed by the governor.
The governor is expected to make the appointment this month.
On Tuesday, the governor’s office listed the finalists:
- Assistant State Public Defender Larisa Benitez-Morgan.
- Private practice attorney Frank Gagliardi.
- Assistant District Attorney Jason Zapf.
The governor will appoint one of the three to serve a term ending July 31, 2021. The position will then be open for election.
The governor’s office did not provide information on the number of candidates who applied for the position.
Benitez-Morgan has been an assistant public defender in Kenosha County since 2008, representing clients in criminal and juvenile cases, as well as civil issues like mental health and protective placement cases and administrative cases like probation reviews. She previously worked as a private attorney.
According to information provided by the governor’s office for the finalists, Benitez-Morgan has an undergraduate degree in economics and master’s and education specialist degrees in education from the College of William and Mary. She graduated with her law degree in 2006 from John Marshall Law School in Chicago.
Gagliardi is a self-employed private attorney who practices at Gagliardi Law Office in Paddock Lake, largely handling family law and personal injury cases. He has an undergraduate degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and graduated in 2006 from Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School. Since 2012 he has served as a court commissioner.
Zapf has been a prosecutor with the Kenosha District Attorney’s Office since 2013, handling misdemeanor and felony prosecutions, and has worked as a legal intern and then a special prosecutor with the office from 2010 to 2013. He has an undergraduate degree in political science from Carthage College and graduated with his law degree in 2010 from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School.
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
CONTESTANT CAMARADERIE
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
This year, 14 women are vying to be Miss Kenosha 2020.