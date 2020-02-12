Governor names Larisa Benitez-Morgan to fill judicial vacancy

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Larisa Benitez-Morgan as Kenosha County Circuit Court judge, filling the vacancy that will be left by the retiring Judge David Bastianelli.
Benitez-Morgan will begin her new job April 1.
“Attorney Larisa Benitez-Morgan is a highly skilled attorney who has dedicated her life to making sure that our courts treat everyone fairly and equally, regardless of background,” said Evers in a formal statement. “She will be an excellent judge for the people of Kenosha County.”
Benitez-Morgan has been a public defender in Kenosha County since 2008. A graduate of John Marshall Law School in Chicago, she was in private practice before joining the public defender’s office.
With the public defender, she has handled criminal and juvenile cases, as well as representing clients for legal issues like mental health commitments and protective placement.
She has handled a number of high-profile cases, including homicide defendant Chrystul Kizer, whose case has gotten national attention as the defense attempts to use an affirmative defense open to sex-trafficking victims.
According to documents in her application, she has tried five cases to jury and 51 to bench trials.
"I have had the privilege of appearing before judges who exemplify what I think most people believe a judge should be: knowledgeable of the law, respectful, fair, understanding of the backgrounds and lives of those who come before them and impartial," Benitez-Morgan wrote in her application.
"I believe the citizens of Kenosha are best served by a judge who possesses a thorough understanding of not just the courtroom and the law, but the day-to-day life of workers, mothers, educators and all citizens."
Benitez-Morgan was one of three finalists for the appointment, along with Assistant District Attorney Jason Zapf and private practice attorney Frank Gagliardi.
“Attorney Larisa Benitez-Morgan will be an outstanding jurist in Kenosha County. She has always come to court knowing the facts and law of her cases. As a result, she has earned the respect of her clients, other attorneys, and judges,” said Judge Chad Kerkman in a statement released by the governor’s office.
“Everyone will feel as if they were heard in her courtroom because she has always listened to her clients and paid careful attention in court.”
She will serve in the appointed position through July 31, 2021. The position will then be open for election.