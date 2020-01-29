Governor seeking federal aid to address shoreline damage from storm

“It not only threw rocks over 50 to 75 feet in some places, but we lost a fairly large section of the mulit-use trail,” said County Parks Director Matthew Collins.

He said tons of stones of up to 60 pounds littered the property after the storm. The county has been using skid loaders and a bulldozer to aid in the cleanup.

Luckily, Collins said, there was no damage to the historic Kemper Center or Anderson Arts buildings, although there was standing water inside one area of the Kemper Center.

“Rock came within 30 feet of the Arts Center, but luckily there was no damage to the structure,” he said.

“Gov. Evers has been responsive to the needs of Kenosha County, and we’re appreciative of his efforts to help us draw down federal assistance to address the situation at Kemper Center,” said Kreuser said.

“We look forward to working with the governor’s team, and with FEMA, to repair and further protect the Kemper shoreline.”

Jeff Warnock, superintendent of parks for the city of Kenosha, said the storm ripped brick pavers from the lakeside promenade, caused the collapse of shoreline in Southport Park and damaged the park’s beach.

“It’s the worst I’ve ever seen,” he said.