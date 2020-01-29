Governor seeking federal aid to address shoreline damage from storm

Gov. Tony Evers is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency to do a preliminary damage estimate of severe winter storm and lakeshore flooding that struck southeastern Wisconsin earlier this month.
The process is the first step in determining whether Wisconsin will request a federal disaster declaration.
Evers said Tuesday the storm, combined with high water levels on Lake Michigan, resulted in “significant shoreline damage to public infrastructure” in southeastern Wisconsin. Doing the assessments will help determine whether communities may qualify for federal aid to help them rebuild, he said.
The governor’s office said FEMA is expected to assess damage to public infrastructure next week in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties.
Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser declared a state of emergency Friday regarding the Jan. 10-12 winter storm that caused shoreline flooding and damage.
As of Monday afternoon, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties had reported a combined estimate of $30 million in damage to public infrastructure. Those preliminary numbers are expected to change.
At the county’s Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., the force of the waves ripped up or severely damaged about 400 linear feet of the paved path that runs along the lake behind the center and Anderson Arts Center.
“It not only threw rocks over 50 to 75 feet in some places, but we lost a fairly large section of the mulit-use trail,” said County Parks Director Matthew Collins.
He said tons of stones of up to 60 pounds littered the property after the storm. The county has been using skid loaders and a bulldozer to aid in the cleanup.
Luckily, Collins said, there was no damage to the historic Kemper Center or Anderson Arts buildings, although there was standing water inside one area of the Kemper Center.
“Rock came within 30 feet of the Arts Center, but luckily there was no damage to the structure,” he said.
“Gov. Evers has been responsive to the needs of Kenosha County, and we’re appreciative of his efforts to help us draw down federal assistance to address the situation at Kemper Center,” said Kreuser said.
“We look forward to working with the governor’s team, and with FEMA, to repair and further protect the Kemper shoreline.”
Jeff Warnock, superintendent of parks for the city of Kenosha, said the storm ripped brick pavers from the lakeside promenade, caused the collapse of shoreline in Southport Park and damaged the park’s beach.
“It’s the worst I’ve ever seen,” he said.
He said that 500 to 1,000 brick pavers were pulled out of the promenade and into the lake.
He said water came about 10 to 12 feet over the breakwater, with water reaching nearly to the doors of the water department building on Simmons Island.
“We lost about half the beach at Southport Park,” Warnock said. “There’s a lot of stones, probably 3-4 feet deep” on the beach.
Agency staff will not be assessing damage to homes or businesses, since much of that damage is covered by insurance or would not qualify for federal disaster assistance.
WEEKEND STORMS
WEEKEND STORMS
WEEKEND STORMS
WEEKEND STORMS
CAROL BEACH
CAROL BEACH
CAROL BEACH
KEMPER CENTER
KEMPER CENTER
KEMPER CENTER
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
Here is a roundup of photos taken over the weekend at various events around Kenosha County happening between Jan. 10 and Jan. 12, 2020.