Governor signs legislation that will send opioid settlement money to counties

Kenosha County is likely to receive money to fund opioid treatment and prevention programing through the settlement of a lawsuit against drug manufacturers.
Although he called some aspects of the bill unconstitutional, Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill Wednesday that will provide the bulk of the cash coming to Wisconsin as part of the settlement to county governments, including Kenosha.
“I’m signing Assembly Bill 374 because it will help bring much-needed funds to communities throughout Wisconsin to address the opioid pandemic through a settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors,” Evers said in a statement.
He said he was “deeply troubled” by aspects of the bill that shift power over distribution of the funds from the governor’s office to the Legislature.
“Despite these serious concerns, I am not willing to risk our ability to maximize the amount of settlement dollars available to Wisconsin by vetoing this bill in its entirety,” Evers said.
Wisconsin was among a number of states — and Kenosha was among the majority of Wisconsin counties — that sued pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors who made and sold opioid painkillers. Much like the lawsuits against tobacco companies in the past, the suits allege that the companies marketing and selling the products downplayed the risks of the products and helped lead to widespread opioid addiction and overdose deaths.
The litigation is still ongoing, but settlements to the suits are expected.
The bill Evers signed requires the bulk of the settlement money, when it comes, to be given to county governments, which oversee human services program in the state.
Kenosha County leadership has been aggressive in pursuing opioid treatment and prevention programs over the last decade through the Kenosha County Opioid Task Force, creating programs including diversion courts for people with drug addiction, Narcan training and distribution programs to combat overdoses, counseling for people with addiction and a Vivitrol treatment program for people with opioid addictions.
County Executive Jim Kreuser said the settlement money would be helpful in that effort.
“We don’t know exactly how much we will receive, but it will be a significant sum and will make a tremendous difference in Kenosha County’s fight against opioid addiction and our efforts to promote recovery,” he said. “We’re looking forward to working with our partners in this battle against this epidemic, including the Kenosha County Opioid Task Force.”
District Attorney Michael Graveley said he was thankful for the governor and Legislature’s “work on making sure these settlement dollars get into the communities to help us in our ongoing work to address the opioid epidemic constructively.”