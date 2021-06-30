Governor signs legislation that will send opioid settlement money to counties

Kenosha County is likely to receive money to fund opioid treatment and prevention programing through the settlement of a lawsuit against drug manufacturers.

Although he called some aspects of the bill unconstitutional, Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill Wednesday that will provide the bulk of the cash coming to Wisconsin as part of the settlement to county governments, including Kenosha.

“I’m signing Assembly Bill 374 because it will help bring much-needed funds to communities throughout Wisconsin to address the opioid pandemic through a settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors,” Evers said in a statement.

He said he was “deeply troubled” by aspects of the bill that shift power over distribution of the funds from the governor’s office to the Legislature.

“Despite these serious concerns, I am not willing to risk our ability to maximize the amount of settlement dollars available to Wisconsin by vetoing this bill in its entirety,” Evers said.