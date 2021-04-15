Governor visits Pfizer facility in Pleasant Prairie

Gov. Tony Evers and Dawn Crim, the state Department of Safety and Professional Services secretary-designee, on Thursday visited and toured the Pfizer facility in Pleasant Prairie.

The governor also signed Assembly Bill 120, now Wisconsin Act 25, which the Governor's Office said will help Pfizer, Inc., and Wisconsin continue to provide COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination materials and solutions nationwide.

“The folks at Pfizer have been doing tireless work to get our state and country vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said Evers. “Their vaccine production and ability to distribute vaccine and other materials nationwide are critical factors in getting shots in arms, saving lives, and putting this pandemic behind us.

"As a Wisconsin employer and partner in our fight against COVID-19, I was glad to sign this bill to help them get materials to every state in the nation and to tour their facility today to see their good work firsthand,” Evers said.