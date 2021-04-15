Governor visits Pfizer facility in Pleasant Prairie

Gov. Tony Evers and Dawn Crim, the state Department of Safety and Professional Services secretary-designee, on Thursday visited and toured the Pfizer facility in Pleasant Prairie.
The governor also signed Assembly Bill 120, now Wisconsin Act 25, which the Governor's Office said will help Pfizer, Inc., and Wisconsin continue to provide COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination materials and solutions nationwide.
“The folks at Pfizer have been doing tireless work to get our state and country vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said Evers. “Their vaccine production and ability to distribute vaccine and other materials nationwide are critical factors in getting shots in arms, saving lives, and putting this pandemic behind us.
"As a Wisconsin employer and partner in our fight against COVID-19, I was glad to sign this bill to help them get materials to every state in the nation and to tour their facility today to see their good work firsthand,” Evers said.
The facility in Pleasant Prairie, located on 82nd Abve., just off Highway 165, is one of only two facilities nationwide that Pfizer is using to distribute COVID-19 vaccines and, so far, has supplied more than 50 million doses across the country. Pfizer employs 300 personnel in Wisconsin, including 115 employees in Pleasant Prairie, and continues to grow its employment in the state with the hopes of reaching more than 180 employees at the Pleasant Prairie facility in 2022.
“Throughout the pandemic, we have worked closely with our regulatory boards, the governor’s office, and legislators to give our healthcare system and its partners the flexibility to get staff, medications, and now vaccines where we needed them,” said Crim. “Our team at DSPS has also been working diligently, and we are ready to put this law into action right away so that Pfizer and other partners can continue to help Wisconsin — and the rest of the country — emerge and recover from the pandemic as quickly as possible.”