13% rate hike for Kenosha water users in action by Public Service Commission

MADISON — Average residential customers of the Kenosha Water Utility will pay 13% or, $2.61, more for water, according to action taken Thursday by the Public Service Commission.

Except for a 3% simplified rate increase in 2015, this is the utility’s only rate hike since 2013.

Subject to the PSC’s final order, KWU expects to implement the new rates by Jan. 1, said Curt Czarnecki, KWU’s general manager.

Average residential customers currently paying $20.14 monthly for 3,740 gallons of water will pay $22.75 for the same volume under the new rates, according to documents filed with the PSC.

Customers in the multi-family, commercial, industrial and public entity categories will see rate increases ranging between 12.9% and 17.6%, according to the PSC.

Complicating this comprehensive rate case was arriving at an agreement with the Pleasant Prairie Water Utility, KWU’s largest wholesale water customer.

The costs that KWU incurs in order to serve Pleasant Prairie are among the issues that are contested during each rate increase, said Czarnecki. After months of negotiating, the two utilities arrived at a first-ever settlement agreement that resolved their issues.

“The agreement also sets outs that we meet quarterly to work on a long-term resolution to our difference and avoid having contested cases in the future,” Czarnecki said.

The intergovernmental agreement between to the two municipalities requires semi-annual meetings but not specific to water utility issues, he noted.

KWU filed for a rate increase in October 2020 as it saw its net income decrease from $2.28 million in 2017 to $1.12 million last year and an estimated $940,080 this year.

The new rates are expected to boost annual income by $1.84 million to $16.1 million and after estimated expenses of $13.4 million yield $$2.78 million in net income and a 4.9% rate of return on the value of its assets.

Without the new rates KWU’s rate of return on assets was estimated at 3.34%, which was an increase from the previous two years.

This year, the utility funded replacement of lead service lines on private property with $1.95 million in federal stimulus funds in the form of state Safe Drinking Water Loan Program. The loan had a 100% principal forgiveness provision.

Next year, KWU is again applying for funds to continue the replacement of private lead service lines to customers at no cost of ratepayers.

Manufacturing water pipes with lead has been prohibited since 1937. However, the city’s central downtown and areas generally east of 39th Avenue were developed before then and remains the focus of the city’s lead service line replacement program, said Czarnecki.

Paris solar farm

On Thursday, the PSC also approved expanding the battery energy storage system of the Paris solar farm by 60 megawatts to 110 megawatts.

Last year, the PSC approved the 200-megawatt Paris solar farm with 50 megawatts of battery storage capacity. In May, the developers sought to increase its battery storage capacity, which could be built within the 1,500-acre project boundaries.

Plans call for construction of the solar farm to begin in April and the battery storage facility near the end of 2022. The project is expected to become operational in the spring of 2023, according to information submitted to the PSC.

