Absentee balloting at Kenosha-area care facilities to begin March 20

Absentee voting will begin March 20 and continue through March 24 for residents of a number of Kenosha-area care facilities for the upcoming spring general election.

Special voting deputies appointed by the City of Kenosha will be administering absentee voting for the residents of the facilities for the April 4 election at the following times and places:

Monday, March 20

9 a.m.: Crossroads Care Center, 8633 32nd Ave.

10 a.m.: Library Terrace Apartments 7905 36th Ave.

1 p.m.: Manorcare Health Services, 3100 Washington Road

2 p.m.: Library Terrace Suites, 7924 36th Ave.

Tuesday, March 21

9 a.m.: Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road

11 a.m.: Willowbrook, 3508 Washington Road

Wednesday, March 22

12:30 p.m.: Clairidge House 1519 60th St.

2:30 p.m.: The Bay at Sheridan 8400 Sheridan Road

Thursday, March 23 – second attempts

9 a.m.: Crossroads Care Center, 8633 32nd Avenue

10 a.m.: Water’s Edge Rehabilitation, 3415 Sheridan Road

11:30 a.m. -noon: Library Terrace Apartments, 7905 36th Avenue & Library Terrace Suites, 7924 36th Avenue

12:30 p.m.: Manorcare Health Services, 3100 Washington Road

Friday, March 24 – second attempts

9 -10 a.m.: Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road and Willowbrook, 3508 Washington Road

10:30 a.m.: Clairidge House 1519 60th St.

11 a.m. - noon: The Bay at Sheridan 8400 Sheridan Road and Water’s Edge Rehabilitation 3415 Sheridan Road

Qualified electors unable or unwilling to appear at the polling place on Election Day may request to vote an absentee ballot. Qualified electors are U.S. citizens, who will be 18 years of age or older on Election Day, who has resided in the ward or municipality where they wish to vote for at least 28 consecutive days before the election. An elector must also be registered in order to receive an absentee ballot.

Only observers from each of the two recognized political parties whose candidates for governor or president received the greatest number of votes in the municipality at the most recent general election may accompany the deputies to each facility where absentee voting will take place.

Observers may observe the process of absentee ballot distribution in the common areas of the home, facility or complex. Each party wishing to have an observer present must submit the name of the observer to the city clerk no later than the close of business on the last business day prior to the visit. Family members of residents may be present at the time of voting.

Additional questions can be directed to Kenosha City Clerk Michelle Nelson at (262) 653-4020 or elections@kenosha.org