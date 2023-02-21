Adams, a Kenosha resident, received the highest vote total with 7,538, or 49.33 % of the vote, while Madison, also of Kenosha, garnered the second-most votes with 4,492, or 29.4% of the vote. Pleasant Prairie resident Tony Garcia came in third with 2,994 votes, or 19.59%, according to unofficial results from all 78 polls in the district as published on Kenosha County's election webpage. The top two vote-getters advance to the general election on April 4. Kenosha Unified School District includes Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Somers, village and town.