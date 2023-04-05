Incumbent Yolanda Adams won re-election to the Kenosha Unified School Board Tuesday night, defeating challenger Lamar Madison.

Of those who cast their ballots on Tuesday, 16,224, or 57.91% voted for Adams, 11,677, or 41.68% voted for Madison and 113 people wrote-in a candidate.

"This was definitely the most difficult election I've been in, and I had a lot of help that I never had before," Adams said. "We really put a lot into this election, just like we did in the primary, and it worked. So we're gonna have to work even harder on the next one."

This is Adams’ second consecutive 3-year term on the board. She was elected to the board for a three-year term in 2020, and previously served on the board in the early 2000s. She returned to serve in 2019 as an appointed member to finish the final year of then-board member Gary Kunich.

"I think the advantage I had from the start was I'm a Kenosha girl," Adams said. "I'm not a newcomer. They've known me over the years and it showed tonight, because Kenosha came out to vote for me and vote for one of their own."

Although he was not elected, Madison gave his congratulations to Adams, saying it was "nothing personal."

"The people of the Kenosha Unified School District have spoken and they feel that no change was needed, so, who am I to be upset at the voters' will?" Madison said. "That's how it is. I still feel like I was a better candidate but we didn't get enough people out."

Madison said running for the board was a "great experience," and he will still be active within the community.

"It was at fun doing it," Madison said. "I'm not going to fade away to the dustbin of history. People will still see me out and about and still being active in the community."

Salem

Newcomer Nicole Hass unseated incumbent Dana Powers in the Salem school board race Tuesday night.

Of those who cast their ballots on Tuesday, 1,281, or 51.72% voted for Hass, 1,180, or 41.68% voted for Powers and 16 people wrote-in a candidate.

"I'm

very excited and humbled for the opportunity to serve our school in this capacity. Our voters demonstrated that they trust me to be their voice, and I pledge to take our school to greater heights," Hass said. "This is definitely an exciting new chapter for Salem school. And I'm honored to be serving our district in this capacity."

Hass thanked those who supported her during her campaign, and said she was impressed by the turnout.

"I'm really impressed by the turnout, the number of votes just in general that the election had." Hass said. "I want to give a special thanks to each and every one of our community members who dedicated so much time, energy and unwavering support throughout my campaign. I could not have done it without them by my side."

