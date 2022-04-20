Ald. Rocco LaMacchia elected Kenosha City Council president

Ald. Rocco LaMacchia was unanimously elected City Council president by his colleagues during the city’s organizational meeting Tuesday night.
LaMacchia was elected after making a compromise with Ald. Jan Michalski. Michalski pulled his name from consideration for City Council president and nominated LaMacchia. Michalski was elected chair of the Public Safety and Welfare Committee.
“I’m honored to say the least,” LaMacchia said. “I hope I can follow in the alderman of the 17th District’s footsteps. He’s led us for the last two years. He’s done a fabulous job and I hope I can do as well as he did.”
LaMacchia will replace Ald. David Bogdala as president.
Bogdala said LaMcchia and Michalski are an example of compromise and understanding.
“There’s been a lot of talk lately that compromise is dead, that people don’t work together, that parties don’t agree. But what I’m proud of tonight is we had two gentlemen here who were both very adamant that they wanted to attain the position of council president. In the spirit of compromise, those two gentlemen came together and worked out a compromise so we can continue the tradition of having our leadership be picked by this body and be unanimous,” Bogdala said.
Bogdala also said he was proud of how alderpersons handled themselves through the last two years.
“It has been an honor serving all of you as your president during the last two years. The last two years were anything but normal,” Bogdala said.
“One thing that I think was demonstrated by our past council and I’m confident in the new council moving forward is that we will continue to be united and we will continue to do what’s best for Kenosha.”
Committee chairs
Alderpersons also voted among themselves for their committee leaders.
Ald. Daniel Prozanski was voted chair of the Finance Committee and the City Plan Commission. Ald. Jack Rose was voted chair of the Public Works Committee. Bogdala was voted chair of the Board of Water Commissioners. Ald. Dominic Ruffolo was voted chair of the Stormwater Utility Committee. Ald. Eric Haugaard was voted chair of the Parks Commissions. Ald. Curt Wilson was voted chair of the Licenses and Permits Committee.
Mayor Antaramian invited all alderpersons and their families to the Boat House to celebrate after the meeting.
