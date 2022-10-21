Attorney General Josh Kaul endorsed by Kenosha mayor, fire department union

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul received endorsements from Kenosha County Democrats and union leaders Thursday afternoon.

Kaul, the Democrat running against Republican Eric Toney, highlighted the endorsements in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse flanked by supporters.

The attorney general leads the Wisconsin Department of Justice and chief legal officer of the state. Kaul first took office in 2019 as the state’s 45th attorney general.

Kaul, who grew up in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac, had previously served as a federal prosecutor in Baltimore, Md., where he prosecuted violent criminals and drug traffickers. In 2014, Kaul moved back to Wisconsin and in 2018 defeated Republican incumbent Republican Brad Schimel.

Kaul was endorsed Thursday by Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley, State Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, State Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, and leadership of the Kenosha Professional Firefighters Local 414.

“It’s a privilege to be back in Kenosha,” Kaul said. “My top priority as attorney general always has been and always will be public safety. At the Wisconsin Department of Justice we investigate and prosecute some of the most serious offenses in the State of Wisconsin, everything from homicide’s to serial rape cases to drug-trafficking and other serious crimes. We’re going to keep doing that as long as I’m attorney general.”

Kaul said it’s crucial to invest in the criminal justice system because it’s been “underfunded in Wisconsin for decades.”

“We need to get our local law enforcement and other first responders and other people in the justice system the resources they need to fight crime and keep our communities safe as effectively as possible,” Kaul said. “We want to invest in officer recruitment, retention and wellness, community policing, violence prevention efforts, victim services and mental health crisis response, among other things. I also have called for an increase in shared revenue, so that more money is going from state government to local governments so that our local leaders can make critical investments in key public services including local law enforcement.”

Antaramian said he strongly supports Kaul’s leadership and decision-making.

“Kenosha went through a number of difficult times and when we were in need Josh came through,” Antaramian said. “He did the things he needed to do to give us support. That is so very, very important.”

Antaramian said Kaul has “integrity” and will be there if elected to “make sure the people in the State of Wisconsin are protected.”

Graveley said he believes Kaul won’t play politics in office. Graveley said he is endorsing from a “nonpartisan place.”

“I say that comfortably because four years ago I endorsed Brad Schimel for re-election even though I’m a Democratic elected official. I endorsed the Republican candidate, I believed him to be a professional prosecutor and Josh Kaul was brand new to me and my experience,” Graveley said. “I’ve now had an opportunity to work with Attorney General Josh Kaul for four years. In working with him for four years I want to state it as simply as I can: Josh Kaul has been results-oriented in battling all the things that make our community less safe. His opponent is politics first. Josh Kaul is results first.”

Ricardo Lebron, president of the firefighters union, said the they “stand and endorses Josh Kaul as attorney general.”

“We trust Josh Kaul, and we trust him being on the front lines to know that he’s always got out back and that he keeps public safety at the forefront to protect us so that we can do our jobs,” Lebron said. “He had our back in real life when we needed him the most.”

The organization’s vice-president, Joseph Sielski, expressed similar sentiments.

“Josh Kaul is fighting to keep Wisconsin communities safe by investing in public safety,” Sielski said. “Attorney General Kaul has fought to hold big pharma accountable for the opioid crisis. Thanks to him, Wisconsin will see more than $400 million in settlement funds from companies like Purdue Pharma. These settlement funds will help first responders across the state respond to the opioid epidemic and save lives.”

Sielski said Kaul is the only candidate running who will “stand with the firefighters.”