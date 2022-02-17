Ballot set for April election for District 16 County supervisor

In Tuesday's primary for District 16 County Board Supervisor, which was already technically decided by the verbal withdrawal of one of three candidates, voters advanced Amanda Nedweski and LaVerne Jaros to the April 5 general election.

According to unofficial vote totals, voters in Wards 1-5 in southeast Pleasant Prairie cast 453 votes for Nedweski and 362 for Jaros. James Kedrow, who announced his withdrawal from the race, but not in time to have his name not included on the ballot, received 68 votes.

The successful candidate in April will fill the seat currently held by Jerry Gulley, who stepped down to run, unsuccessfully, for county executive. The position comes with a two-year term and $6,526 annual salary.

Nedweski is co-chair of Moms for Liberty–Kenosha County, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that advocates for parental rights. If elected, Nedweski said she will work to address “growing public safety concerns,” ensure fiscal accountability by “increasing transparency in spending and reducing wastefulness,” and improve “human services, especially in the areas of mental health and long-term care.”

Jaros is the retired director of Kenosha County Aging and Disability Services. If elected, she said she will work to ensure “honesty, integrity, service excellence and fiscal responsibility” within county government and “will listen, weigh facts, analyze costs and encourage collaboration and thoughtful decision-making.”

