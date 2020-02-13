Bill to prevent rape kit backlog passes with contentious voucher provision

“Here’s the reality: legislation that is transformative, impactful and so personal to the people in this body and especially our caucus, they wanted a say,” said Green Bay Rep. David Steffen, who authored the bill. “They wanted to be involved.”

Bill’s impetus

The legislation came about after Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, repeatedly urged the Republican-controlled Assembly to act on two bipartisan pieces of legislation to streamline the collection, testing and tracking of sexual assault kits, both of which have cleared the Senate.

Instead, lawmakers opted to introduce a new bill to compel the Department of Justice to provide regular reports to lawmakers and allow victims to track their kits, among others. It also includes language to create a “sexual assault victim bill of rights,” similar to legislation from GOP Rep. Janel Brandtjen that hasn’t gotten past committee this session.

Asked ahead of the session’s start why the Assembly wasn’t taking up the bipartisan effort that previously cleared the Senate, Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Republicans “prefer to do it in a more comprehensive way” by incorporating the other measures.