A United States congressman will soon open a new office in the Kenosha County Center where his staff can meet with constituents, answer questions and assist with federal government-administered program concerns after the County Board approved the lease Tuesday night.

By a vote of 19-1, the supervisors favored providing the office space to U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., in the County Center at 19600 75th St. in Bristol. Supervisor William Grady cast the dissenting vote. Earlier, two committees, finance and public works, also approved the lease.

Having the office would enable Steil’s staff to meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and by appointment beginning in March.

Under the agreement with the county and required by the U.S. House of Representatives, Steil is leasing a 120-square-foot office over a two-year period through Jan. 2, 2025. His rent for the office would be $350 per month. Community residents and constituents would be able to confer with a member of Steil’s staff who would assist in helping them resolve issues they have with federal government agencies. The office is located in an interior corridor space at the County Center.

The congressman, who previously held office hours in Somers, had sought a new meeting place with the county after village officials there indicated they were undergoing a number of changes affecting their space needs and could no longer offer him one.

During deliberations, Supervisor Mark Nordigian, who chairs the Public Works Committee, said the committee addressed concerns surrounding use of the space including whether partisan political activities, such as campaigning, would be among them.

“This building is not, has not and will not be a polling location, so we shouldn’t have an issue there. And also, federal law does not allow any campaigning. This is an information office only,” he said.

Another question addressed was whether other federal elected officials, regardless of their political party affiliation, would be allowed to lease space. Nordigian said they would welcome and that County Executive Samantha Kerkman has already contacted both U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson, a Republican and Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, both who represent Wisconsin notifying them of space available for lease in the County Center. There are three other offices available.

“Which I think is a good idea,” said Nordigian, who would like to see all three federal-level elected officials have an office presence in the county.

Supervisor Terry Rose, Finance Committee chair, said the issues people would seek help with at the office would include “Social Security or some other personal problem that needs to be addressed by the federal government.”

“The kind of issues that would be dealt with there by the public official are non-partisan type issues,” he said. “This is not a partisan office (space) and shouldn’t be viewed as such. I think we should welcome and encourage a Democratic governor, a Republican governor, senator, to locate there, as well.”

Grady, who voted against the lease at the Finance Committee and on the board, said his comments opposing it were not directed at Steil.

“More to the idea that an office holder, partisan office holder being part of the county municipal building,” said Grady. He said that if the issue was about a shortage of space in the county to have an office he might’ve considered it, but “this is certainly not the case.”

“But this case we’re in a very polarized society,” he said alluding to ongoing political strife between Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill, that continues to trickle down to the state and local levels.

“So why, at this particular time, (when) we have a polarized environment, we would entertain having an elected official in a building that is supposed to be neutral …why you'd do this is beyond me," said Grady. "It’s just very, very poor timing and it’s very poor public policy."

While the offer to lease has been extended to be inclusive of all elected officials, Grady said it still “doesn’t address the idea having elected officials in a building.”

Supervisor John Franco, also had similar concerns, including one that Supervisor Laura Belsky expressed earlier that had to do with the price of the lease. Franco brought up the issue for Belsky, who was absent Tuesday. Belsky believes that the cost of the lease was too low at $3 per square foot.

Franco said that if the office space was open to all, then the lease agreement should also indicate the same price for anyone else who might consider leasing from the county.

“But if we’re going to lease the office space for $3 per square foot, then that needs to be the set rate for future politicians,” he said.

Public Works officials and the county's Corporation Counsel are in the process of drafting a uniform building use policy that is expected to address how leases are handled. The policy proposal would be introduced in the next few months.

