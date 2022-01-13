Broker approved for exclusive marketing rights to sell remaining corporate park land; potential development includes industrial, lodging and entertainment uses

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Promoting the remaining of real estate in the Prairie Highlands Corporate Park for development could add high-end industrial and manufacturing businesses, while spurring the creation of lodging and potential entertainment opportunities, according to a firm chosen to represent the village’s future interests.

Currently home to candy-making giant Haribo of America, Nexus Pharmaceuticals, and Advocate Aurora Health Care Center, the site’s remaining inventory of 140 acres is about to receive a major marketing boost.

On Monday night, the Village Board approved a year-long exclusive agreement with Colliers International, allowing the real estate broker to sell the remaining village-owned, undeveloped real estate in the corporate park west of Interstate 94. The agreement is through the end of December.

In July, the village solicited bids for a real estate broker to represent the village in marketing the sale of the corporate park’s remaining real estate.

Tom Shircel, assistant village administrator, said those properties consist of about 110 acres, located west of 128th Avenue, intended for industrial, manufacturing, office, and research use; and, 29.5 acres of remaining vacant land intended for commercial use between the west Interstate 94 frontage road (122nd Avenue) and the southbound I-94 off-ramp.

During the Village Board meeting Monday night, Colliers’ marketing team members said they intend to promote the remaining properties with a focus on attracting development with higher paying jobs.

“We will put together a target-market list, we’ll work with the village staff and say these are the types of users that we’re potentially looking for,” said Anne Dempsey, Collier’s vice president said.

The corporate park consists of 458 acres at the northwest corner of Highway Q and I-94. The Village purchased and began development of the corporate park in 2017 with a focus on manufacturing, office, and commercial uses.

“It could be data centered. It could be life sciences. It could be R&D (research and development). So, we’ll work ... to specifically target-market those industrial users,” she said referring to industrial and manufacturing portion of the site.

She said that for the commercial site, uses would involve planned unit development.

“We’re going to work to strategically put together the right users for that 29 acres. It may end up being an office park with an insurance company or a pharmaceutical company,” Dempsey said of the possible uses. Other potential development could include a hotel with conference center or entertainment that serves to complement other development and support site users.

