Brookside Care Center expected to "break even" next year, despite $2 million loss in revenue this year

Brookside Care Center is expected to break even in 2023 following a projected $2 million loss in revenue as of Aug. 31, according to officials of the skilled nursing facility owned by Kenosha County.

The deficit is a direct result of the decline in the number of people seeking services this year, according to the county’s Human Services Department Chief Finance Officer Tami Capito. She presented the budget for the department and Brookside during hearings at the Finance and Administration Committee Wednesday night.

As of Wednesday, Brookside’s census was at about 98 percent full, however the center had budgeted 134 full time admissions for the year.

“At the time they budgeted the census we were having COVID issues and now we are having staffing issues ... (since) we do not have staff to fill beds, we are not being able to fill the rooms,” she told committee chair Terry Rose.

Brookside has been in the red for at least the last two years now. In 2021, revenue was also down by $2.1 million.

“I would like to know, for the last five years, what the record is for losses and for gains or break even,” Rose said, asking that the data be furnished to the committee on Thursday.

On Wednesday panel members unanimously approved the Human Services Department’s budget, which would, as proposed, increase by just over 2.5% or $2,677,175, from $106,292,113 in 2022 to $108,969,288 next year.

A majority of the department’s revenue comes from state and federal grants with the remaining funding coming from the county tax levy. Next year’s levy for human services levy is expected to increase from $19,474,720 to $20,211,645, or 3.78%.

It also approved Brookside’s budget, which is expected to increase by 5.6% or $1,172,057 from $21,101,206 this year to $22,273,263 in 2023.

Brookside is expected to break even in 2023, according to the budget presented by Capito.

“Right now, we are not at a deficit,” she said. “We are at a break even … for 2023. We are budgeting for a break even (year).”

She said $2,100 will be going into reserves and $185,000 in American Rescue Plan Act federal relief funding will go toward revenues.

At last week’s Human Services Committee budget review, members voted to reduce Brookside’s budget by of $317,857 in the dietary contract it has with Unidyne Food Service, of which $121,000 was attributed to employee attrition, a $92,000 payroll decrease, as well as a $57,000 drop in vendor food costs, due to the decline in patient admissions.

“We went back to Unidyne and … negotiated on the labor and maybe closing down some of the kitchen,” Capito said. “So, we are not funding some of their positions. They felt comfortable to still provide services and the quality of the food was coming in with that reduction for 2023. And, (the reduction) is really in labor.”

The Finance Committee unanimously approved the reduction, however, members were concerned about how the center would produce revenue given steep losses in multiple years.

“Where’s the break even? How many beds would we have to fill to at least maintain a balance between a deficit and profit?” asked Supervisor William Grady.

According to Lynda Bogdala, Brookside’s director, 128 beds would need to be regularly occupied over the course of next year to maintain the balance.

“The number that we budgeted for is break even,” she said.

Rose wondered why Brookside officials thought they would meet that goal.

“You haven’t met that goal the past two years,” said Rose.

Capito said the center has concentrated its efforts into staffing Brookside, especially with certified nursing assistants, which correlates with its ability to serve those in need. About $500,000 has been invested in higher wages in order to attract more skilled nursing assistants, she said.

“I think right now our issue is staffing. It’s the CNA’s. We are putting a lot of resources into the CNA’s,” Capito said. “So between the 2022 adjustments we made and the 2023 adjustments, we’re putting about half a million into the CNA wages.

According to the proposed 2023 increases, the pay schedule for CNA’s includes a minimum of $17.43 per hour while the maximum is $22.15 per hour. Those at the midpoint earn $19.79 per hour.

Over the summer, the county also implemented an initial wage increase that raised the starting pay for certified nursing assistants more than $2 per hour from $17.10 for $19.13 for those already employed at Brookside. In addition, shift differential and weekend pay premiums also rose.

“We’re hoping that will retain and attract CNAs and build up our beds,” she said.

Brookside currently needs to hire about 15 certified nursing assistants to achieve the proposed break-even numbers. It has budgeted for a total of 78 next year. Bogdala said currently the center is short about 15 to 19 CNAs to achieve staffing for 128 beds.

Rose pressed Capito whether $17.43 per hour would be sufficient to bring in the workers needed for the job

“Well, it’s quite an increase from where we were,” she said. In 2017, the starting wage was at $13.79 per hour.

“It’s a big jump,” she said.

Evan Vasquez, a member of the committee via the county’s Youth in Governance program and a Brookside certified nursing assistant, said he started at just over $15 an hour.

“Personally, I believe that this increase in starting minimum wage and increase in wages will attract more. It brings more competitiveness with local agencies and other care centers and hospitals that are also taking part of our CNA workforce that we have that is so limited,” he said. “This increase could drive more CNA’s toward Brookside, which has been revered as a highly regarded place to work, but I think CNA’s just needed to be increased.”

Currently, the state is working with Brookside to help attract people interested in the health care field.

The center is participating in a state program that offers educational support and cash incentives to successful certified nursing assistant applicants.

Over the summer, Brookside also implemented a plan that would immediately raise current CNA’s who had been at the center for more than year to receive wages at the midpoint range, according to Capito. An additional $2 per hour was added if they took weekend shifts.

A signing bonus was also added.

Under the WisCaregiver program, free training, no-cost admission to be placed on the Wisconsin CNA registry and the opportunity to receive a $500 retention bonus after six months continues to be offered to those CNAs who remain employed at Brookside. Bonuses of $400 to $500 have also been offered to current employees who refer a new CNA who remains on the job for six months, while a newly hired CNA would receive a bonus of $200 to $250, depending on full-time equivalent hours after six months of employment.