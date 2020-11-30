Candy maker's $1.5 million contribution drives down tax levy for RecPlex as board approves budget

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – The Village Board approved the 2021 budget with some help from a candy maker’s $1.5 million contribution that reduced a proposed levy increase brought on by pandemic-related revenue losses to the village-owned community recreation center.

The Board voted 5-0 approving its $18.6 million operating budget for next year, following a special session and public hearing held Monday night. Haribo, which will be developing its first North American manufacturing facility on a 136.8-acre property in the Highlands Corporate Park, agreed to restructure terms for a yearly contribution to the village. Earlier this month, village administration proposed an additional tax levy of $1.5 million to assist the RecPlex, as the facility lost $3.6 million in revenue in 2020 and is expected to lose $1.8 million next year.

According to village officials, instead of the company paying $50,000 per year in support, Haribo has agreed to make one lump sum payment to the RecPlex. Of the $1.5 million contribution, $1.3 million will help the RecPlex pay down a $2.5 million annual debt service payment.

