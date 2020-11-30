Candy maker's $1.5 million contribution drives down tax levy for RecPlex as board approves budget

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – The Village Board approved the 2021 budget with some help from a candy maker’s $1.5 million contribution that reduced a proposed levy increase brought on by pandemic-related revenue losses to the village-owned community recreation center.
The Board voted 5-0 approving its $18.6 million operating budget for next year, following a special session and public hearing held Monday night. Haribo, which will be developing its first North American manufacturing facility on a 136.8-acre property in the Highlands Corporate Park, agreed to restructure terms for a yearly contribution to the village. Earlier this month, village administration proposed an additional tax levy of $1.5 million to assist the RecPlex, as the facility lost $3.6 million in revenue in 2020 and is expected to lose $1.8 million next year.
According to village officials, instead of the company paying $50,000 per year in support, Haribo has agreed to make one lump sum payment to the RecPlex. Of the $1.5 million contribution, $1.3 million will help the RecPlex pay down a $2.5 million annual debt service payment.
The remaining $200,000 will go toward a scholarship fund for individuals and families, who might not otherwise afford membership or programming at the RecPlex. Haribo’s contribution decreased the village’s proposed $1.5 million tax levy increase to $500,000, which represents an equivalent amount the RecPlex pays annually to the village’s general fund.
With Haribo’s sponsorship, the 2021 tax levy would increase from $12,652,261 in 2020 to $13,796,940 for 2021. The levy for next year had been proposed at than $14.7 million earlier, according to village officials.
In approving next year’s budget, the Village Board established the local property tax rate at $4.64 per $1,000 of assessed property value. For the median-valued home of $237,200 in the village, homeowners can expect to pay $1,101 in 2021. This year, owners of a home assessed at $237,200 paid $1,015.22 in taxes to the village.
Under the previous budget proposal for 2021, a taxpayer with a home valued at $237,500 would’ve seen an increase of $119.65 from a special levy for the RecPlex.
The village’s Plan Commission unanimously approved the final site and operational plans for Haribo, which plans to develop a 136.8-acre property in the Highlands Corporate Park. The main office and production site will be located at 12488 Goldbear Drive and the warehouse at 948 122nd Ave.
When completed, the manufacturing facility will be Haribo’s first in North America. Groundbreaking is expected in September, with the first phase set for completion in April of 2022.
