Candy maker's $1.5M contribution drives down tax levy for RecPlex as board OKs budget

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – The Village Board approved the 2021 budget with some help from a candy maker’s $1.5 million contribution that reduced a proposed levy increase brought on by pandemic-related revenue losses to the village-owned community recreation center.
The Board voted 5-0 approving its $18.6 million operating budget for next year, down slightly from $18.8 million this year, following a special session and public hearing held Monday night. Earlier this month, village administration proposed an additional tax levy of $1.5 million to assist the RecPlex, as the facility lost $3.1 million in revenue in 2020 and is expected to lose another $1.8 million next year.
Lump sum contribution
Haribo, which will be developing its first North American manufacturing facility on a 136.8-acre property in the Prairie Highlands Corporate Park, agreed to restructure terms for a yearly contribution agreement for corporate sponsorship to the village paying in a lump sum $1.5 million to the RecPlex, according to Village Administrator Nathan Thiel. The company had previously agreed to a $50,000 per year payment iover a 30-year-period. Of the $1.5 million contribution, $1.3 million will help the RecPlex pay down a $2.5 million annual debt service payment.
The remaining $200,000 will go toward a scholarship fund for individuals and families who might not otherwise be able to afford membership or programming at the RecPlex, he said. Haribo’s contribution decreased the village’s proposed $1.5 million tax levy increase to $500,000, which represents an equivalent amount the RecPlex pays annually to the village’s general fund.
In addition, the RecPlex will offer Pleasant Prairie taxpaying households five guest passes to use the facility (a $55 value), free Lake Andrea beach access (a $45 value) and a free parking pass with a RecPlex membership (a $30 value), according to Thiel.
Levy to increase 9 percent
With Haribo’s sponsorship, the 2021 tax levy would increase from $12,652,261 in 2020 to $13,796,940, or just over 9 percent. The levy for next year had been proposed at more than $14.7 million earlier, according to village officials.
In approving next year’s budget, the Village Board established the local property tax rate at $4.64 per $1,000 of assessed property value. For the median-valued home of $237,200 in the village, homeowners can expect to pay $1,101 in 2021. This year, owners of a home assessed at $237,200 paid $1,015.22 in taxes to the village.
The budget will cover village services such as fire and rescue, police, community development,road improvements, and snow plowing. The budget includes inflationary increases across most departments, but no new positions or additional programs are budgeted for 2021. Proposed capital purchases include road improvements of $2.1 million, replacing two fire engines with a quint engine, Pleasant Prairie park improvements, designing a new law enforcement facility, replacing police vehicles, and acquiring land for the Highway 50 reconstruction project.
Under the previous budget proposal for 2021, a taxpayer with a home valued at $237,200 would’ve seen an increase of $119.65 from a special levy for the RecPlex.
Not everyone on board
Not everyone was on board with village’s plan, however. During the public hearing, residents, who participated virtually, expressed concerns about taxpayers picking up the tab.
Nicholas Collins said he did not believe the tax levy should be used to support the RecPlex.
Support Local Journalism
“No other business in the Pleasant Prairie area is getting the benefit of a tax levy to cover their losses for this year,” he said. “All of us are suffering, such as small business owners and I don’t think that the RecPlex should be an exception to that.”
Aaron Becker said he realizes the RecPlex has been a valuable asset, but taxpayer funding wasn’t part of the deal when it was built 20 years ago. He applauded the village for seeking and attaining corporate sponsorship.
“However, I think it’s a very bad precedent to expect the taxpayers to kick in, especially, if the argument, is `Well, it’s a pandemic’,” he said. “Well, too bad. It’s a pandemic for all of us.”
He said the village ought to hold a referendum, rather than approve adding the remainder of the RecPlex’s payment to the tax levy.
Alyssa Whitmore, who has been member, said she's paid about $700 a year to participate, not including a parking pass. She suggested the RecPlex look at offering memberships with shorter terms, including three or even six-month commitments.
“This would be the year, along with 2021, to offer those types of packages,” she said.
Board member Kris Keckler said he appreciates residents concerns, but did not believe it would be a continual cost.
“I still look at this as the village and its residents, and not just the members, have way more benefitted over the 20 years than the isolation of just looking at the most recent 11 months that we’ve been impacted by global pandemic,” he said.
Those who don’t need the beach access or day passes should consider donating them, he said.
“There’s plenty of needy kids out there that want to go visit the RecPlex or families that want to go visit the beach (at Lake Andrea),” he said.
A village institution
Keckler said the RecPlex is a “village institution” and not a private entity and that the village is ultimately responsible for it. Thiel said the RecPlex intends to repay the $500,000 to the general fund once it is on solid footing and to increase the annual contribution to the village to pay back taxpayers.
Board member Mike Pollocoff, the former village administrator, said the RecPlex has benefited the local economy with people staying at hotels, shopping and eating at restaurants participating or attending in everything from ice skating events to triathlons to volleyball tournaments.
The Village and the RecPlex have arisen from such unforeseen challenges including 911, the recession in 2009, and others over the past 20 years, he said. Pollocoff said nobody saw the pandemic coming.
“But if we treat this as solely, `If I don’t use it then I don’t want to see a penny go to it, then you’re really not realizing the money that comes back to you as a citizen taxpayer that keeps your property tax bill at the rate it’s at,” he said. “I know that nobody likes to pay any taxes or a property tax bill, but if you’re going to compare your property tax bill to any other municipality, it’s lower. And one of the reasons it’s lower is the RecPlex is actively doing things that brings money to the community, that makes that $500,000 contribution a year to help the village keep taxes down. ”
At Pollocoff’s suggestion, the board also voted unanimously to direct administration to explore other revenue-generating models for the RecPlex.
COLLECTION: Haribo coming to Kenosha County
The village’s Plan Commission unanimously approved the final site and operational plans for Haribo, which plans to develop a 136.8-acre property in the Highlands Corporate Park. The main office and production site will be located at 12488 Goldbear Drive and the warehouse at 948 122nd Ave.
When completed, the manufacturing facility will be Haribo’s first in North America. Groundbreaking is expected in September, with the first phase set for completion in April of 2022.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.