Candy maker's $1.5M contribution drives down tax levy for RecPlex as board OKs budget

“But if we treat this as solely, `If I don’t use it then I don’t want to see a penny go to it, then you’re really not realizing the money that comes back to you as a citizen taxpayer that keeps your property tax bill at the rate it’s at,” he said. “I know that nobody likes to pay any taxes or a property tax bill, but if you’re going to compare your property tax bill to any other municipality, it’s lower. And one of the reasons it’s lower is the RecPlex is actively doing things that brings money to the community, that makes that $500,000 contribution a year to help the village keep taxes down. ”