A third member of a commission charged with tackling issues of racism and equity in Kenosha County has resigned.

Commissioner Mimi Yang, vice chair of the county’s Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission, submitted her resignation “effective immediately” to County Executive Samantha Kerkman late Wednesday.

Yang, professor emerita with Carthage College, who has been splitting her time between Kenosha and Boston, said research and increased travel led to her decision to step down.

“The Commission was created to address racial relations and social justice in a community that encapsulates divisions and fractures of the nation. Over the past year and a half, the commissioners have been navigating uncharted waters intending to unite Kenoshans across racial/ethnic boundaries as equal citizens. Soul-searching conversations have taken place, and vital projects are on course.

“However, due to increased scholarly activities and frequent travel schedules, I can no longer carry out the duties of a commissioner and the vice-chair of the commission,” she said in an email to Kerkman.

Yang said she would continue to assist with the commission’s mission through her “research, writing and scholarship.” She said she would also continue to represent Kenosha’s initiative for racial and social justice on “the platforms that give a voice to my work in the field of Cultural Studies.”

“I hope the new composition of the commission will continue the vital work we have started,” she said.

On the once nine-member commission, Yang’s resignation is the third in less than week, following those of acting Chair Brad Backer and Commissioner Derrell Greene, who both quit dissatisfied with Kerkman, claiming she was not taking the issue of racism seriously, and in protest over two nominees for which she was filling earlier vacancies on the commission.

Greene, who is Black, questioned the appointment of two Hispanic men when the commission has never had a Black female on it.

Kerkman thanked Yang for serving on the commission, as she has with Backer and Greene. Earlier this week, Kerkman reopened the search for commission members following the resignations of Backer and Greene.

The application deadline is March 17. Individuals who are nominated by others will be contacted by the County Executive’s Office and provided with the application materials.

More details about the commission, including links to the resolution creating it and the application and nomination forms, are available at kenoshacounty.org or by contacting the Office of the County Executive at 262-653-2600 or County.Executive@kenoshacounty.org.

