City budget review hearings to begin Wednesday with public safety, parks panels
City budget review hearings to begin Wednesday with public safety, parks panels

The City of Kenosha will hold  a series of review hearings at the committee level on the proposed 2022 budget beginning Wednesday.

The city’s Board of Park Commissioners and Public Safety and Welfare Committee will meet at 5 p.m. in Room 202 of the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St.

On the agenda for park commissioners are reviews of executive budgets for the park’s division and the Washington Park Municipal Golf Course.

The city’s Public Safety and Welfare Committee will discuss individual budgets for police, fire and city inspections departments along with the department of health services. Both panels will review respective five-year capital improvement plans for each department.

A copy of the proposed budget and capital improvement plan is available for free to download online at https://www.kenosha.org/departments/finance#budget-documents

Future budget and capital improvement plan review hearings include the following panels and meeting times at the Municipal Building with

•Public Works and Storm Water Utility, 5:30 p.m., Nov. 10

•Transit Commission, 5 p.m., Nov. 15

•Finance Committee, 4 p.m., Nov. 17

The public hearing for the entire proposed 2022 budget will be held at 5 p.m., Dec. 1, with the City Council meeting as a committee of the whole. The Council will then vote on the proposed 2022 budget at a special 5 p.m. meeting Dec. 2.

