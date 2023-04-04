The Kenosha City Council overwhelmingly approved a conditional use permit for a 1.4 million-square-foot Uline distribution facility Monday evening.

Alders voted overwhelmingly for the Pleasant Prairie-based company's latest expansion on a nearly 40-acre parcel at 128th Avenue and 38th Street that was recently rezoned from agriculture use to heavy manufacturing.

The site sits west of the Uline campus and is set to become a part of the large network of buildings along the Intersate-94 corridor. The new distribution center will be larger by several thousand square-feet than Amazon’s fulfillment center on the other side of I-94.

According to documents submitted to the city its appearance would "closely match" the company's existing buildings. A developer's agreement will still be required for construction of acceleration/deceleration lanes and a turn lane at the entrance of 128th Avenue.

The company, now one of the area's largest employers, has continually expanded its presence throughout Kenosha County since it relocated its headquarters from nearby Waukegan, Ill., in 2010. The company also purchased several hundred acres of land adjacent to its existing campus last year.

Approved 12-3

The City Council voted 12 to 3 in favor of the conditional use permit with Alds. Holly Kangas, Brandi Ferree and Rollin Pizzala voting against it. Alds. Kelly MacKay and Keith Rosenberg were absent.

Ald. Dominic Ruffalo said Uline has been "a good company" and "good to Kenosha" and was happy to support it.

"It's a good place to work for. Their buildings are neat, clean, orderly. The landscape is impeccable," Ruffalo said. "They do a lot for the community and they do a lot for nonprofits around Kenosha that most people don't know about."

Ruffalo, who represents the area where the new distribution center would be located, said the center would be the company's largest in the state.

"I'm in favor of it," Ruffalo said.

Kangas said she couldn't support "any more Uline buildings if it's not better for the environment" and questioned why portions of proposed distribution center couldn't be run on solar energy.

