City Council approves 2021 budget with 4.32 percent levy increase

The Kenosha City Council gave unanimous final approval to the 2021 budget with a 4.32 increase in the levy over last year, along with a five-year capital improvement plan for 2021-2025 Wednesday night.

The council’s approval followed Tuesday night’s public hearing on the budget at a committee of the whole session. Like Tuesday's meeting, Wednesday night’s special City Council for the budget was held virtually by phone conference.

Under next year’s city spending plan, the levy will increase $2,961,917, from $68,584,898 in 2020 to $71,546,815 in 2021. General fund operations will also increase 1.4 percent from $86,274,832 to $87,512,681. Debt service will increase a little more than 10.4 percent from $13,800,000 this year to $15,239,366, in 2021. Overall, the city’s entire budget will be up .5 percent or $263,420,473 this year to $264,819,086 next year.

City property taxes in 2021

To fund the levy, property taxes will also increase. Owners of a $200,000 home in Kenosha will to pay $2,380 to the city based on a tax rate of $11.90 per $1,000 of the property value. This year’s tax on a $200,000 home was $2,350, based on a rate of $11.75 per $1,000 of the property value.