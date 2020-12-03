City Council approves 2021 budget with 4.32 percent levy increase

The Kenosha City Council gave unanimous final approval to the 2021 budget with a 4.32 increase in the levy over last year, along with a five-year capital improvement plan for 2021-2025 Wednesday night.
The council’s approval followed Tuesday night’s public hearing on the budget at a committee of the whole session. Like Tuesday's meeting, Wednesday night’s special City Council for the budget was held virtually by phone conference.
Under next year’s city spending plan, the levy will increase $2,961,917, from $68,584,898 in 2020 to $71,546,815 in 2021. General fund operations will also increase 1.4 percent from $86,274,832 to $87,512,681. Debt service will increase a little more than 10.4 percent from $13,800,000 this year to $15,239,366, in 2021. Overall, the city’s entire budget will be up .5 percent or $263,420,473 this year to $264,819,086 next year.
City property taxes in 2021
To fund the levy, property taxes will also increase. Owners of a $200,000 home in Kenosha will to pay $2,380 to the city based on a tax rate of $11.90 per $1,000 of the property value. This year’s tax on a $200,000 home was $2,350, based on a rate of $11.75 per $1,000 of the property value.
The budget includes 1 percent raise for all city employees, or about $229,800, with the exception of police and fire, which have contracts that are collectively bargained. The city will add a stormwater engineer, three full-time bus drivers, a human resource analyst and two help desk information media technicians to support the police department’s acquisition of body-worn and squad car cameras.
Last month, city committees fast-tracked the purchase of 175 body-worn cameras for its police officers and up to 60 in-car cameras for police vehicles at a cost of $750,000 in the capital improvement plan. While the city's justification for the purchase cites a recommendation from the 21st Century Police Task Force report, public outcry for accountability following Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey’s shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, hastened elected officials’ response to acquire them sooner.
$35 million for roads
The city’s capital improvement plan outlines spending $48.4 million in total in 2021, $30.1 million of which would be supported with grants and outside revenue funding sources. Major projects include $35 million to maintain, repair and overhaul streets next year, with $10 million earmarked for the reconstruction of 22nd Avenue and about $4.3 million to resurface several street segments.
Under the CIP, the city will begin constructing the new Station 4 for the fire department next year, replacing the existing building at 4810 60th St. and spending $5 million in the first year of the two-year, $9.1 million project.
BID budget approved
The council also gave final approval, voting 14-3 in favor of a special assessment with a tax rate of $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed value for the Kenosha Lakeshore Business Improvement District. The assessment will generate $169,676 for the BID’s 2021 budget, of which $90,000 goes toward the non-profit Downtown Kenosha Inc.'s operating budget. DKI works to promote Downtown businesses and activities. Alderpersons David Bogdala, Mitch Pedersen and Dominic Ruffalo cast dissenting votes.
Before the vote, City Administrator John Morrissey thanked the council for its dedication, commitment, patience and “continued stewardship of our community.”
“And, know that this proposed budget continues some of the basic commitments that I believe we share – that is, to be fiscally responsible, to make wise investments in our future and to be bold in reaching for a better future for the next generation,” he said.
