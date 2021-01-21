City Council defers vote on license plate reader technology

Civil liberties, cost issues

Ald. Anthony Kennedy, who initiated the request for deferral on the Finance Committee, said he had several concerns in considering the contract with Vigilant.

Based on the contract that was presented before the committee he said he didn’t understand what the city would be purchasing as the enterprise agreement listed a number of packages with different pricing levels. The contract itself does not make a specific recommendation.

“So, that’s one. Two, I’ve got a lot of questions about civil liberty issues. Three, I have questions in reference to why this was needed…and why it was wanted,” Kennedy said. “I think those are two different questions that need to be answered by police administration.”

Kennedy wondered what police would be gaining from the use of the automated technology, which had options for “face recognition.” He also wanted to know the total costs involved.

“I don’t want to hamper my police department and their ability to do their job to protect my constituents, my family and my friends,” he said. “I have to be able to answer these questions in a way that if I say yes, I want to be able to stand behind it.