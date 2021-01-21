City Council defers vote on license plate reader technology

The Kenosha City Council will wait for another day to consider an enterprise agreement for a proposed license plate reading camera systems intended to assist police in tracking and recovering stolen vehicles.
The council voted 13-2 Monday night to defer the vote to the next meeting after the Finance Committee also deferred consideration earlier in the evening. Alds. Rocco LaMacchia and David Paff cast dissenting votes. Alds. Mitch Pedersen and Daniel Prozanski were absent.
Kenosha police intend to use a $49,000 state grant the department received last year to purchase two license plate photographic readers – one fixed camera and one mobile camera – to be used with enhanced recognition software. The enterprise agreement with Vigilant Solutions is part of a larger proposed five-year deal with the company that covers both the hardware and software.
Police are seeking yet another tool to help them solve cases. Ald. Curt Wilson, vice chair of the Finance Committee, however, said consideration of the contract was suspended in committee because members had many questions.
“The committee has requested additional information. We do have some concerns about privacy issues,” Wilson said. Wilson said members also requested an executive summary report and for Vigilant Solutions to make a presentation on how the technology is used.
Civil liberties, cost issues
Ald. Anthony Kennedy, who initiated the request for deferral on the Finance Committee, said he had several concerns in considering the contract with Vigilant.
Based on the contract that was presented before the committee he said he didn’t understand what the city would be purchasing as the enterprise agreement listed a number of packages with different pricing levels. The contract itself does not make a specific recommendation.
“So, that’s one. Two, I’ve got a lot of questions about civil liberty issues. Three, I have questions in reference to why this was needed…and why it was wanted,” Kennedy said. “I think those are two different questions that need to be answered by police administration.”
Kennedy wondered what police would be gaining from the use of the automated technology, which had options for “face recognition.” He also wanted to know the total costs involved.
“I don’t want to hamper my police department and their ability to do their job to protect my constituents, my family and my friends,” he said. “I have to be able to answer these questions in a way that if I say yes, I want to be able to stand behind it.
“I don’t think it’s unreasonable to ask for an executive summary saying, `Hey, this is why you need this,” he said.
Deferral not unreasonable
Ald. David Bogdala was in favor of technology for the police department, but supported deferring the vote.
“As a person who has asked for additional information over the years, many, many times, I don’t see that as an unreasonable request,” he said.
Bogdala, however, said he was in “full support of this agreement moving forward.”
“I believe it is a necessity,” he said.
Bogdala said he also asked the mayor and city and police administration on additional details of the proposal.
“But it doesn’t mean that my colleague shouldn’t get the same opportunity to ask some of those questions,” he said.
Among the things to keep in mind when the matter comes back for consideration, said Bogdala, is the increase in car thefts in the city.
“I didn’t hear it being brought up, but I think it’s important to highlight that,” he said.
The department has responded to stolen vehicle calls that have more than tripled over the last four years, according to police.
“If this helps … reduce that number, I think this is a good thing,” Bogdala said.
`This is crazy’
LaMacchia, chair of the Public Safety and Welfare Committee, which voted unanimously in favor of the agreement last week, said he was disappointed that the matter was being deferred.
“There are tons of car thefts going on and you want to prolong this so we get more car thefts, more people getting killed? This is ridiculous. I will not support this,” he said. “As chairman of Public Safety and Welfare, this is crazy.”