City Council: Downtown residents could experience parking relief during snow emergencies this winter

Downtown residents could experience parking relief during heavy snowfall this winter, based on a plan city officials have put in motion.

After several rounds of review and discussion, the Kenosha City Council on Monday approved an ordinance changing regulations for the Downtown parking structure during snow emergencies. The amenity, which opened this spring, is located on Eighth Avenue, between 56th and 57th streets.

At its core, the approved document lifts overnight parking restrictions within the structure when city officials call a snow emergency. It was vetted favorably through the Transit Commission and Public Works Committee before landing at the City Council for a final vote.

The goal, according to supporters, is to alleviate some of the challenges that have arisen in the city’s core, where on-street overnight parking is commonplace for residents amid snow clean-up efforts.

“We hope this will help some of the snow removal operations Downtown,” said Ald. Anthony Kennedy, who chairs the Transit Commission. “We hope this will help some of the citizens down there.”

The ordinance, which became official Monday after a second and final reading, states regular parking restrictions within the structure will resume 24 hours after a snow emergency is lifted.

Also on Monday, the City Council:

— Held the first reading of an ordinance linked to ward and aldermanic district boundaries. The planned changes, which will return to the council for a final vote in January, include adding Ward 63 into aldermanic District 4.

The planned change is the continued shakeout of 2020 U.S. Census data and population distribution throughout the city’s boundaries. It also accounts for land annexations.

— Issued a conditional-use permit that gives an existing truck freight terminal operator the green light to operate an electric fence as a security measure.

Old Dominion Freight Lines, 6824 77th Ave., had installed the fence early this year, though it was not in compliance with city code. Since then, municipal officials have created an ordinance permitting electric fences in narrow circumstances and only under the provision that a permit is obtained.

More recently, Old Dominion company representatives have gone before the city Plan Commission and said they were unaware of the violation when the fence was installed.

“We’d really like to protect our property, and our customers’ property,” Ben Virden, service center manager with Old Dominion, told commissioners early this month of the company’s continued desire for an electric fence.

The Plan Commission handed the City Council a favorable recommendation on a 7-3 vote. The council’s vote was unanimously in favor of the permit.

— Issued a conditional-use permit for a tattoo shop in an existing retail tenant space at 6835 30th Ave. The Plan Commission early this month also combed through the details for the shop, which will operate under the name InkHead Studios, and gave a favorable recommendation.

According to documents filed with city officials, the business will operate by appointment only, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

