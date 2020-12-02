City Council gives preliminary OK to business improvement district levy, after tense deliberations

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Showing up to help

Sensing the urgency in the aftermath of the riots, Kangas said she drove to where the businesses needed help and asked Binanti in person what she could do for them.

“Sometimes, something as large as what happened in our home town transpires, you know, you just got to go. I felt like it was like a death in the family and I had to get to that person’s house,” she said. “That’s what I did and that’s what hundreds of other people did.”

Concerned over the increasing strain between Bogdala and the two groups, Alderman Anthony Kennedy asked BID representatives whether they would be able to provide a budgetary breakdown of the $90,000, to which Kudrna agreed. Kennedy suggested the mayor, Bogdala, Kudrna, and Ald. Bill Siel, who represents Downtown, among others work toward healing the rift and that it receive “high level attention.”

Siel, who supported the special assessment, said if any council members were concerned about how the funds were being used, the information was in the meeting packet. The entities rely largely on volunteers, he said.