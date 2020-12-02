City Council gives preliminary OK to business improvement district levy, after tense deliberations

The Kenosha City Council approved its budget and a special assessment for a city-supported business improvement district, but not before it again came under fire Tuesday night.
Questions arose on why costs for the non-profit promotional arm were not better itemized.
As a part of the budget process, the Kenosha Lakeshore Business Improvement District each year requests that city set a tax rate to assess 233 parcels inside its boundaries. Those properties are valued in total at $67,870,500. The tax rate requested to fund the BID next year is proposed at $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value. That amount is expected to generate $169,676, a 28 percent increase over last year.
During the special committee of the whole session, which also included a hearing on the city’s budget, the council voted 13-4 in favor of the special levy.
Within the BID budget are plans for a digital publication designed to market the community to new businesses, a business retention program that includes paying local chamber of commerce membership dues for a year for up to 27 new businesses, as well as special projects aimed at promoting and beautifying the city. About $90,000 will also go funding the budget for the non-profit Downtown Kenosha Inc. for operating expenses.
Question of transparency
Alderman David Bogdala, who last year criticized the two groups for not showing up to the budget hearing, questioned Downtown Kenosha for not describing proposed expenses in greater detail. Lakeshore BID Chair Alex Kudrna and Downtown Kenosha’s Executive Director Alexandria Binanti participated in Tuesday’s meeting, held virtually by teleconference.
“Our responsibility is to review whether or not this is appropriate to assess these property owners,” Bogdala said. At a meeting in January with DKI and BID representatives, Bogdala said he had asked for greater transparency. He said that while the BID’s budget itemized dollar amounts for its activities, funding for Downtown Kenosha “kinda goes into a black hole.” He voted against the special levy.
Later, Bogdala said that during the riots that followed the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake, he and his wife and a local high school coach reached out to DKI a number of times asking how they could help and did not hear back until contacting a board member.
Following the riots, Binanti and her organization enlisted 1,600 volunteers to help board up storefronts and clean up after the damage to Downtown. Their efforts extended to the Uptown area, which also bore the brunt of the destruction. Fundraising to support both parts of town has raised nearly $300,000, according to the BID budget document.
Alderman Holly Kangas asked Binanti how many messages she and her organization received during the civil unrest. Binanti said in the first four days there were more than 10,000 messages, which she and a volunteer managed.
Showing up to help
Sensing the urgency in the aftermath of the riots, Kangas said she drove to where the businesses needed help and asked Binanti in person what she could do for them.
“Sometimes, something as large as what happened in our home town transpires, you know, you just got to go. I felt like it was like a death in the family and I had to get to that person’s house,” she said. “That’s what I did and that’s what hundreds of other people did.”
Concerned over the increasing strain between Bogdala and the two groups, Alderman Anthony Kennedy asked BID representatives whether they would be able to provide a budgetary breakdown of the $90,000, to which Kudrna agreed. Kennedy suggested the mayor, Bogdala, Kudrna, and Ald. Bill Siel, who represents Downtown, among others work toward healing the rift and that it receive “high level attention.”
Siel, who supported the special assessment, said if any council members were concerned about how the funds were being used, the information was in the meeting packet. The entities rely largely on volunteers, he said.
“You’ll see how they were very, very responsive to a crisis here in our city. They took it upon themselves and corralled an awful lot of energy and used the resources that they had to respond to some immediate needs,” he said.
Budget gets preliminary approval
The council, as a committee of the whole, also gave preliminary approval to the city's 2021 budget and the five-year capital improvement plan for 2021-2025, following a public hearing Tuesday night. No one from the public spoke at the hearing, which was held virtually by teleconference, as part of the special meeting, due to the pandemic.
The council will meet again at 5 p.m. Wednesday to discuss and consider the budget and CIP before giving final approval. https://www.kenosha.org/images/agenda_meeting/CC/CURRENT_SPECIAL_AGENDA.pdf
A 4.32 percent increase to the tax levy would fund the city’s 2021 budget, which calls for hiring new employees for transportation, storm water services, human resources and Police Department tech support.
The levy is expected to increase $2,961,917, from $68,584,898 to $71,546,815 in 2021. General fund operations would rise 1.4 percent from $86,274,832 to $87,512,681. Overall, the budget is expected to increase slightly — less than .5 percent — from $263,420,473 this year to $264,819,086 next year.
To fund the levy, property taxes would increase with owners of a $200,000 home expected to pay $2,380 to the city based on a tax rate of $11.90 per $1,000 of the property value. This year’s tax on a $200,000 home was $2,350, based on a rate of $11.75 per $1,000 of the property value.
