City Council votes to put referendum on Aug. 9 ballot to exceed tax levy for more police, firefighters

The Kenosha City Council voted 16 to 1 on Monday night in favor of a referendum asking voters to approve an increase in the tax levy this summer so the city can hire additional police officers and firefighters.

The referendum now goes to the ballot on Aug. 9 for the summer primary. If approved by a majority of voters, the city would begin the process of hiring for 10 additional police officer positions, with associated equipment, and six additional firefighter positions, with associated equipment.

The city leaders are hoping to exceed the state’s statutory levy limit on what it can legally tax property owners in 2022 for enhanced protective services and then collect in 2023. The current levy limit is 2.654%, or $75,763,738. Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian wants it increased to 3.3%, which would increase the levy by $2.5 million for a total of $78,263,738.

If the referendum is approved, the owner of a $200,000 home would pay roughly an additional $5.50 per month, or $66 a year.

The vote came after about an hour of debate.

Ald. Holly Kangas said she supports the referendum, so long as it ensures the hiring of police officers and firefighters.

"I fully support our good men and women of (the) police and fire department," Kangas said. "I would like to see information forthcoming with firm facts and figures so we can educate and be transparent to the public."

Kangas said she doesn't want to see "anybody clerical hired."

Ald. Anthony Kennedy said the referendum will allow the City Council to "hear from our constituents when they go to the polls in August."

Kennedy said he wants to know the mayor's "Plan B" if the city votes against the referendum.

"We know that the City of Kenosha expands from the lake all the way past Highway MB now. We go past Highway MB, that's the city limits," Kennedy said. "We cannot continue to ask our first responders to protect our community and not give them the ability to do that. This is one way to do that, in my opinion."

Ricardo Lebron, president of the Kenosha International Association of Firefighters Local 414, said the union supports the referendum.

"We need help. We need extra firefighters," Lebron said. "The citizens can help by voting 'Yes' for this."

Ald. David Mau voted against it. Mau said he supports law enforcement officials and emergency responders, but raising taxes is not appropriate, especially during a time of inflation and economic uncertainty.

"This one was difficult for me, because on one hand I support our law enforcement and I think it's extremely important. It's something that I ran my campaign on. Knocking on thousands of doors, almost every single person said they wanted to be safer," Mau said. "On the other hand, another aspect that I ran on was no raising taxes.

"... I have some practical concerns about this. It makes me wonder what got us to this point that we need to bloat the budget in order to pay for police officers."

Mau said "reallocating funds" may help combat the "crime problem" without burdening taxpayers "already having a hard time right now with inflation."

Referendum question

Kenosha citizens will be asked the following question Aug. 9, the same day as the summer primary:

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.