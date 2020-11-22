City eyes $35 million in road improvements, including Uptown, north side 22nd Avenue project in 2021

The projects were also approved by the Public Works Committee earlier this month during its budget review. They will advance to the City Council Committee of the Whole for a public hearing on Dec. 1. The Council will vote on both the CIP and the proposed 2021 budget on Dec. 2.

“On the Uptown part of that we’re continuing through to the design … and depending on what happens with the rebuild/revitalization of the Uptown area, it may push out the 22nd Street actual construction,” said City Administrator John Morrissey at a Nov. 11 Public Works Committee budget meeting. “At this point, we’re going forward with the belief that those projects, both of them, will continue.”

Other major projects

Other major road projects and costs planned for next year include:

Reconstruction of 30th Avenue from 52nd to 40th streets with concrete with curb and gutter replacement for the arterial road that has severely deteriorated. A larger storm sewer will be installed to relieve flooding in a sub-basin in the former Bonnie Hame area. The year-long project would cost $6,340,699.