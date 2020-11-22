City eyes $35 million in road improvements, including Uptown, north side 22nd Avenue project in 2021

The city is expected to invest more than $35 million to maintain, repair and overhaul streets next year, including nearly $10 million for the reconstruction of 22nd Avenue and about $4.3 million to resurface several street segments.
Work is already underway on the 22nd Avenue project, which next year will include reconstructing and resurfacing from Washington Road to 27th Street on the city’s north side and 65th Street to 60th Street in Uptown, according to the city’s proposed five-year capital improvement plan.
The entire project spans about a seven-mile stretch from 14th Place to 89th Street, respectively. Future reconstruction will include 85th to 81st streets, 89th to 85th streets, 27th to 18th streets, 50th Street to Washington Road and 18th Street to just south of 14th Place, with work on individual segments to be done in successive years through 2026 at a total cost of about $30.4 million.
Uptown, north side costsAccording to the proposed budget, the majority of funding for both stretches would come from revenue captured in two city tax incremental finance districts, with a little more than $3.4 million for the Uptown segment of road reconstruction at 22nd Avenue, and about $5.8 million for road work on the north side. The cost for the project in 2021 is proposed at $9,997,076.
The road and infrastructure projects were approved by the city Finance Committee on Wednesday along with the five-year capital improvement plan and the proposed 2021 budget for operations.
The projects were also approved by the Public Works Committee earlier this month during its budget review. They will advance to the City Council Committee of the Whole for a public hearing on Dec. 1. The Council will vote on both the CIP and the proposed 2021 budget on Dec. 2.
“On the Uptown part of that we’re continuing through to the design … and depending on what happens with the rebuild/revitalization of the Uptown area, it may push out the 22nd Street actual construction,” said City Administrator John Morrissey at a Nov. 11 Public Works Committee budget meeting. “At this point, we’re going forward with the belief that those projects, both of them, will continue.”
Other major projects
Other major road projects and costs planned for next year include:
Reconstruction of 30th Avenue from 52nd to 40th streets with concrete with curb and gutter replacement for the arterial road that has severely deteriorated. A larger storm sewer will be installed to relieve flooding in a sub-basin in the former Bonnie Hame area. The year-long project would cost $6,340,699.
Reconstruction of 60th Street from Pershing Boulevard to 41st Avenue with new road surface and installation of larger main storm sewer. The project will enter its fourth phase in 2021 at a cost of $2,760,000. It is part of the larger $9.3 million, six-phase project for 60th Street from 38th to 60th avenues that is schedule for completion in 2023.
Sheridan Road from 85th to 91st streets, a $9,070,000 project that will be fully-funded by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, due to a credit the city recently received for drainage mitigation assistance on Highway 50.
Street resurfacing
Support Local Journalism
In addition to major road construction projects, public works is expecting to resurface six street segments at a cost of $4,285,000. The segments are at:
10th Avenue from 79th to 75th streets
20th Avenue from 76th to 75th streets
21st Avenue from 43rd to 41st streets and 42nd Street west where it dead ends.
21st Avenue from 87th to 85th streets
23rd Avenue from 75th to 71st streets and
73rd Street from 24th to 22nd avenues
The majority of the resurfacing cost, or about $3,175,000 would be financed through bonding, with the segment at 21st Avenue from 87th to 85th streets to be funded by $1,000,000 from the storm water utility and $110,000, from city water utility.
Road work with Somers
Also included in the CIP, is a $300,000 cost-share for road work on Highway E (12th Street) from 25th Avenue to 14th Place in the Town of Somers, the result of a cooperative agreement between the two entities. The proposed work was added to the CIP at the Wednesday meeting.
According to Morrissey, Somers would resurface the road, with entities evenly splitting the costs. The road will eventually become part of the city in accordance with an earlier annexation agreement.
For the last several years the two municipalities have worked together on border streets that have been in disrepair, according of Mayor John Antaramian.
“The town and the village and the city have come to an agreement where we’re redoing these streets that are in bad shape, on a 50-50 basis. Sometimes it benefits one, or benefits the other,” Antaramian said. “The goal is to try to get these done because, eventually, they will come into the city.”
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.