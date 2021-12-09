City of Kenosha asks residents to help keep sidewalks and fire hydrants cleared of snow

As the snow season is about to hit southeast Wisconsin, the City of Kenosha has asked residents to help keep Kenosha’s streets and sidewalks clean and safe in the winter months ahead.

In a release, the city explained that residents can help by removing snow from their sidewalks, handicapped ramps, fire hydrants and roadway inlets, as well as watching for snow emergency information through the local media.

Sidewalks and ramps

Property owners and occupants are required to clear their sidewalks clear of snow and ice within 24 hours following the end of a winter storm. All properties that abut handicap ramps are also required to clear snow from the full width of the ramp and the adjacent curbline to maintain accessibility. Snow may not be shoveled, dumped, snow blown or otherwise placed in any public street or alley right-of-way according to city ordinances. Additionally, snow should be stored on the same property on which it accumulates. Violators may be fined and can be reported to the City of Kenosha Department of Public Works at 262-653-4050. The City of Kenosha will begin strongly enforcing these regulations, the release stated.

When clearing snow from sidewalks, driveways and approaches, residents are encouraged to place the snow in their front yards and toward their homes when possible.

This lessens the amount of snow in the parkways, giving additional storage for street plowing operations, the city press release explained. This also may help to reduce the amount of snow in driveway approaches and on sidewalks.

Hydrants and inlets

The city press release explained that in case of emergency and to ensure safety — and also to help reduce the risk of roadway flooding during heavy rain and snow melting — fire hydrants and roadway inlets should be kept free and clear of snow and ice. In the event snow depth prevents plowing up to the street-side mailboxes, residents are responsible for clearing a path for the delivery of mail.

Automated carts

Residents are also asked to clear an area to place automated trash collection carts. A possible location is on either side of the driveway approach. If a cart is knocked over by a snowplow, residents can call the Public Works Division Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 262-653-4050 and press 0 to speak to the clerical staff.

For more information, visit kenosha.org/departments/public-works/seasonal-operations or pick up a free copy of the City Snow & Ice Control brochure at the City of Kenosha Department of Public Works or call 262-653-4070 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0