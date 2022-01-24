City of Kenosha clerk-treasurer resigns; council to consider former clerk for job in the interim

Kenosha city government could soon see a familiar face in the clerk-treasurer’s office.

The City Council at at 5 p.m. special session will consider hiring Debra Salas, whose last name is now Gimler, the retired city clerk-treasurer, in the interim following the resignation of Matt Krauter earlier this month. Krauter, who had been the city’s clerk-treasurer since October 2020, resigned effective Jan. 10. Gimler retired in 2020 following 30-plus years of service in municipal government.

Also under consideration for hire is retired city assessor Mike Higgins for the interim job of city assessor. Higgins would replace Pete Krystowiak, who left the city in October to become the assessor in Sun Prairie, Wis.

According to City Administrator John Morrissey, Krauter tended his resignation in a letter addressed to Mayor John Antaramian on Dec. 27. Krauter did not, however, disclose his reason for resigning, but thanked both the mayor and city administrator for “the opportunity to serve the City of Kenosha.” Neither Krauter nor Antaramian could be reached for comment late Monday.

City Council President David Bogdala also said he did not know what led to Krauter’s resignation, but that Gimler’s appointment would temporary.

“Obviously with the elections coming up, the next month and in April, we need to fill that job and somebody with experience and obviously Ms. Salas (Gimler) definitely has a lot of experience with that,” Bogdala said Monday night. According to Bogdala, the city was in the process of interviewing candidates for the assessor's position but needed an experienced assessor "to bridge the gap" and is considering Higgins.

Krauter who had been the city’s clerk-treasurer a little over a year, was supported by a majority on the council, which voted 12-4 to hire him in the fall of 2020. Bogdala, who voted in favor of Krauter, based his support on the city hiring process.

“I think as a person who has done hundreds of hirings in my career … I’m always looking at who’s got the leadership qualities. We can teach you the ins and outs of certain aspects of the departments, but you need a leader of men and women to be able to do the job,” he said. “At the end of the day, it just wasn’t the right fit for Matt and he was able to identify that and move on. It puts us in a difficult position now. Very bad timing.

“But the other thing it shows is you’ve got people who’ve worked for the city a long time, who actually care about the city and even though they might retire, move on, they want to come back,” he said. “To me, that says more about the city and the majority of the good people here.”

Ald. Holly Kangas said she was grateful that the council is voting to consider Gimler.

“She is extremely knowledgeable in all aspects of that Department and Kenosha is extremely fortunate that she agreed to do it,” Kangas said. “Not only are taxes due but the spring election is just around the corner and I don’t think I need to remind anyone of how critically important elections are and specifically how important Wisconsin elections have become. I have the utmost faith that Deb will do an outstanding job until we find a suitable replacement with experience. She is extremely passionate about that office and I personally hope she is allowed to be involved in the interview process.”

Kangas, was among the handful of council members who opposed Krauter’s hiring. She had also been critical of the hiring process that she has said failed to bring forth diverse candidates and the experience needed to run the clerk’s office.

“Here, now we have an opportunity to hire somebody with expertise in this area. You know, maybe it wasn’t fair to Matt Krauter that they hired him at all. He had no previous experience,” Kangas said. “And, it’s not just a job you can step into. Maybe we did him a disservice hiring him.”

Like Kangas, Ald. Anthony Kennedy, who voted against his hiring, hoped that the city could “insure that we commit ourselves to diversity and experience.”

“When you lose that knowledge you lose the ability to operate efficiently,” he said. “If we don’t have the right people in the right places, it gets difficult to respond to constituent needs.”

