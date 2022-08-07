City of Kenosha set to vote on police and fire referendum Tuesday

City of Kenosha residents will vote Tuesday on whether to approve an increase in the tax levy so the city can hire additional police officers and firefighters with associated equipment.

City leaders are hoping to exceed the state’s statutory levy limit on what it can legally tax property owners in 2022 for enhanced protective services and then collect in 2023. The current levy limit is 2.654%, or $75,763,738. Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian wants it increased to 3.3%, which would increase the levy by $2.5 million for a total of $78,263,738.

If the referendum is approved, the owner of a $200,000 home would pay roughly an additional $5.50 per month, or $66 a year.

Kenosha citizens will be asked the following question Tuesday, the same day as the primary:

“Under state law, the increase in the levy of the City of Kenosha for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2023, is limited to 2.654%, which results in a levy of $75,763,738. Shall the City of Kenosha be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2023, for purpose of additional police and fire protection services, by a total of 3.3%, which results in a levy of $78,263,738, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $2,500,000 for each fiscal year going forward?”

Earlier this year, voters in the Village of Pleasant Prairie approved a $1.6 million referendum that would allow Pleasant Prairie to increase its tax levy by $1.6 million to hire 16 new public safety employees, firefighters and police officers next year.

The City Council voted 16 to 1 in May for the referendum after about an hour of debate.

Antaramian strongly supports the referendum.

“I know families are struggling in these times. But I also know that the need for public safety services in our city is increasing,” Antaramian said in a guest commentary on the issue. “Both the police and fire departments have assured me that they are focusing on building relations with the community, which requires additional staff to carry out this essential service our city needs to continue moving forward in a positive way. Voting “yes” doesn’t just tell us – it shows us – public safety matters in Kenosha.”

Fire, police leaders in favor

Leaders of the Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha Fire Department also support the referendum.

“We understand at the Police Department that the way inflation is today, I mean we were just paying $5 a gallon for gas, money is tight for everybody across the board, and raising your property tax is not an easy pill to swallow,” said Public Information Officer Joseph Nosalik said. “That being said, it’s our opinion at the Police Department that public safety should not ever be second guessed. It’s our hope that the community agrees and votes for the referendum.”

Nosalik also said 10 additional officers would have a substantial impact on the department.

“If we’re able to hire 10 additional police officers, once we get them filtered into our ranks, we can allocate resources from within the police department to perhaps a specialized unit like the Special Investigative Unit where we can be more proactive and hopefully prevent crimes before they happen by our proactive work instead of being reactive,” he added.

“It would be a huge benefit to public safety, it will,” Nosalik added. “Will it solve every problem? No. But it will make a substantial dent in what this police department can do for this community.”

The city currently has about 150 patrol officers out of 211 sworn officers.

“We could take that number from 150 to 160,” he said.

Nosalik said 10 additional officers could also limit the amount of overtime paid to current officers.

Interim Fire Chief Christopher Bigley said his department could also greatly benefit from six additional firefighters/ paramedics.

“In the last 21 years we’ve had a 47% increase in call volume, and we really have not had change in our minimum staffing and our people and our rigs,” Bigley said.

“It’s the demographics, it’s the size, it’s the destination. (Look at) the Fourth of July, it’s not just the City of Kenosha residents. We’re getting people from the northern part of Illinois, we’re getting people from Racine. Kenosha is a destination. This weekend we have more activities. We’re always bringing people into the city. With people are accidents, human error, health problems and those cause medical calls, fire calls and accident calls.”

He said he would have liked to add more than six officers.

Bigley said “the city has to continue to more forward” but in a “fiscally responsible approach” for the citizens of Kenosha.

“I think adding people and building over time will have an impact,” he said.

The Fire Department currently has 144 line personnel and 153 sworn members.

Another viewpoint

At the time the referendum was before the City Council, Ald. David Mau voted against it in May. Mau said he strongly supports law enforcement officials and emergency responders, but that raising taxes is not appropriate, especially during a time of inflation and economic uncertainty.

“The opposing viewpoint is that it’s raising taxes. I think by saying ‘no’ (on the referendum) that doesn’t mean we can’t fund the police, that doesn’t mean we can’t fund firefighters if we vote ‘no.’ There’s still other alternatives that aren’t being talked about, I believe,” Mau said.

“The reason I voted ‘no’ on even having the referendum in the first place is because I feel that it was portrayed to the people dishonestly. I don’t think that we have growth like they’re talking about with population. Our population has stayed the same for the last dozen years. But (what) we have grown in is just development, and the development is often being done by our government. We obviously see all these new things coming in – we see Amazon, we see Uline, we see the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood, we see Rust-Oleum – all these business parks and development that the government is doing which requires more services, it requires more resources, and yet it doesn’t actually add to our population. I think we’re creating the problem that we’re trying to solve here.”

Mau also questioned why the city sent mailers to residents supporting the referendum.

“It allowed the city to continue spending more than it should as opposed to balancing its budget,” Mau added.