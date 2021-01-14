 Skip to main content
City of Kenosha to have normal waste collection on MLK holiday
City of Kenosha to have normal waste collection on MLK holiday

The City of Kenosha Waste and Recycling routes will have normal collection on Monday, according to city officials.

There will be no delay in collection during the week of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. The Bulk Drop-off Site at 1001 50th Street is closed on Mondays.The concrete and brick/block drop-off site at the Street Division, 6415 35th Ave., will be closed Monday. The drop-off site normal hours of operation will resume 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

City Hall, 625 52nd St., will be closed on Monday in observance of the King holiday. City libraries, however, are open regular hours on Monday. City museums are currently closed on Mondays.

