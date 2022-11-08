City of Kenosha votes overwhelmingly in support for legalizing and taxing marijuana in non-binding referendum

City of Kenosha residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday in a non-binding referendum in support of legalized, taxed and regulated marijuana.

Residents voted 71.93% (23,952) to 28.07% (9,347), according to unofficial results. The following question appeared on city ballots: "Should marijuana be legalized for adult use, taxed, and regulated like alcohol?"

"It just reflects what we know the will of the people is when it comes to marijuana," Ald. Anthony Kennedy said. "Our state legislature needs to get in step with the will of the people."

The City Council voted 14 to 3 over the summer for the resolution to measure public opinion on the matter through a referendum.

The resolution for the referendum was sponsored by Kennedy and co-sponsored by Alds. Jan Michalski, David Mau, Brandi Feree, Curt Wilson, Rollin Pizzala and Kelly Mackay

Although approved by a majority of voters, the referendum does not legalize the drug in City of Kenosha. The results will instead be sent to state lawmakers debating medical marijuana and full legalization of the drug.

"Kenosha is failing to benefit from marijuana-related small business opportunities and sales tax that neighboring communities in Illinois are increasingly capitalizing on," the resolution for the referendum reads.

It also states that “legalization would undercut the illicit market, and ensure that marijuana use and sale are regulated and safe.”

More than half of states across the nation, including every state surrounding Wisconsin, have legalized some form of marijuana.

Kenosha County residents voted to legalize medical marijuana in an advisory referendum in 2018 with 56,000 votes, or 88% of the ballots cast.

According to a Gallup survey conducted in July 2021, 49% of Americans say they have used marijuana, up from 30% in 1985.

A Marquette University Law School poll conducted in February 2022, found 61% of Wisconsinites said that marijuana should be fully legalized and regulated like alcohol.