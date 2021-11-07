City tax levy projected to increase 2.83 percent in 2022 budget; actual tax rate not yet available

City administration has proposed a tax levy increase of 2.83 percent to support the general fund budget for operations in 2022.
As such, the levy for next year will be $73,571,171, up from the 2021 amount of $71,546,815, according to Administrator John Morrissey who offered a first look at the city’s budget during a City Council Public Safety and Welfare Committee hearing. The Parks Commission also reviewed its respective budget the same night.
Other departmental budget hearings will be held in coming weeks, including the Public Works and Stormwater committees on Wednesday.
City Administration will present an executive budget to the Finance Committee and department heads on Nov. 17 before sending it to a City Council Committee of the Whole session for a public hearing on Dec. 1. On Dec. 2, the City Council will vote on the final budget.
According to Morrissey, the general fund budget as proposed for 2022 is $90,795,276, up nearly 2.15 percent from the revised 2021 amount of $88,885,247. In the fall of 2020, the council originally adopted a general fund budget of $87,512,681 for 2021.
In addition, the city’s debt service will increase to $15,738,850 next year, up 3.28 percent, from $15,239,366 in 2021.
Overall, the budget proposed for 2022 is $232,777,421 which is up 2.48 percent from the adopted 2021 budget of $227,142,985.
Next year’s tax rate, also called the mill rate, used to calculate the amount in property taxes a homeowner owes to the city, has yet to be determined.
“We cannot give you a mill rate (for 2022). The state has not entered the (manufacturing) numbers,” Morrissey said.
In speaking with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, Morrissey told the committee the final numbers, which the city needs in order to determine accurate assessed property values and the tax rate, would be available by Friday.
“The difference between us and other entities, where you’ve seen they give a mill rate, is we don’t use the equalized values. We use actual assessed value,” he said. “We’re waiting for the manufacturing numbers to be put in so we give you a real number instead of what I would call, probably, an inflated number that looks down and then goes up because now you’re using an assessed value vs. equalized.”
In 2021, the owners of a $200,000 home paid $2,380 to the city based on a tax rate of $11.90 per $1,000 of the property value.