City tax levy projected to increase 2.83 percent in 2022 budget; actual tax rate not yet available

City administration has proposed a tax levy increase of 2.83 percent to support the general fund budget for operations in 2022.

As such, the levy for next year will be $73,571,171, up from the 2021 amount of $71,546,815, according to Administrator John Morrissey who offered a first look at the city’s budget during a City Council Public Safety and Welfare Committee hearing. The Parks Commission also reviewed its respective budget the same night.

Other departmental budget hearings will be held in coming weeks, including the Public Works and Stormwater committees on Wednesday.

City Administration will present an executive budget to the Finance Committee and department heads on Nov. 17 before sending it to a City Council Committee of the Whole session for a public hearing on Dec. 1. On Dec. 2, the City Council will vote on the final budget.

According to Morrissey, the general fund budget as proposed for 2022 is $90,795,276, up nearly 2.15 percent from the revised 2021 amount of $88,885,247. In the fall of 2020, the council originally adopted a general fund budget of $87,512,681 for 2021.

In addition, the city’s debt service will increase to $15,738,850 next year, up 3.28 percent, from $15,239,366 in 2021.

